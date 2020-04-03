Ads illustrate pressureis facing a tidal wave of sold-out items and employee complaints regarding workplace safety during the pandemic. Despite Amazon’s expressions of support for its staff, some Amazon employees and candidates told CNN Business that the company’s messages don’t always match what they saw in the company’s warehouses, and they remain concerned about crowded hiring events and training sessions, limited access to disinfectant wipes and the company’s overall ability to meet its commitments.

One of the changes Amazon mentioned in its blog on Thursday is the daily temperature monitoring of employees in the United States and Europe, which the company announced it started on Sunday. More than 100,000 employees a day now receive temperature checks, according to the blog.

In response to several questions from CNN Business, an Amazon spokesperson declined to provide a list of the facilities where the temperature checks began.

The company previously told CNN Business that it is testing temperature controls “at certain locations in New York and Seattle”, including its Staten Island plant, JFK8.

But two Amazon employees who spoke to CNN Business described an effort at JFK8 that is less comprehensive than what the company admits.

The employees of JFK8 were informed on Sunday via a message in the application “A to Z” of the employees that as of this day, the company “would begin to carry out a daily control of the temperature for all the people entering the building for the first time that day at the start of their day. ” shift “, according to a screenshot seen by CNN Business.

But the two JFK8 employees who spoke to CNN Business about the audits said the company hadn’t checked their temperatures, or the temperatures of other workers, when they entered the establishment at certain times of the week. When asked why it could be, an Amazon spokesperson could not explain it, but said that all employees at the facility were receiving temperature tests every day since Sunday.

The mixed message continued on Thursday, when JFK8 employees saw a new message in the employee app, also viewed by CNN Business, suggesting that daily temperature checks had not yet started, as previously reported .

“In the next few days, we will start to carry out a daily temperature control,” said the message. “You will be notified when it starts on your site.” Amazon told CNN Business that the message was delivered to JFK8 employees as part of broader communication with the company’s associates.

Amazon declined to provide an updated count of the number of cases of coronavirus at its facilities in Staten Island, where employees claimed that up to 10 workers had been diagnosed, but only three cases had been disclosed.

In Thursday’s blog, Amazon also described disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer as “standard” across the company, but several employees told CNN Business that supplies are extremely limited in the facilities where they work. At the DTW1 site in Romulus, Michigan, Amazon only issues three disinfectant wipes per shift – one at the start of each shift and one after each of two breaks, Mario Crippen, a plant employee who led one of the strikes this week. , said.

“A person is walking around distributing it, so you have to wait for them to come to you to get a disinfectant wipe,” he said.

According to Crippen, the hand sanitizer is also limited.

“They have a person outside the break room who injects hand sanitizer on people’s hands because we are running so low,” he said.

Two Amazon employees at SDF4, a Kentucky facility, told CNN Business that the bottles of hand sanitizer on site are empty, that the disinfectant wipes are rationed, and that Clorox wipes are not available.

“We Amazon employees work hard every day, the least [the company] could be honest about the state of affairs inside the belly of this beast, “one of SDF4’s employees told CNN Business.

Amazon recognized CNN Business that it could clean up supply shortages at certain sites, but said it added 450,000 containers of disinfectant wipes and tens of thousands of containers of hand sanitizer to its facilities.

In Thursday’s blog, Amazon also said that the face masks it ordered for workers will finally become available and will be distributed in the coming days, and that the company is conducting daily audits of the new safety measures it has been implemented since the start of the epidemic. These measures include more aggressive cleaning, policies designed to keep employees separate, and requirements for delivery drivers to wipe their vehicles with disinfectants at the start and end of each shift.

Amazon added that it had hired 80,000 of its planned workforce of 100,000 workers, reflecting the speed with which the company had to adapt to peak customer demand. But the need to hire so many people so quickly has created potentially dangerous situations.

A candidate told CNN Business that she arrived for her interview with Amazon to find out what she estimated to be 30 to 40 candidates crammed into a single waiting room, with many people having to get up because all the chairs were taken. The company had supplied a solitary bottle of hand sanitizer for the bedroom, and some people were coughing and sneezing. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of jeopardizing his job prospects, said that he had looked at the situation and fled. She did not postpone her interview.

“I never apply for Amazon again,” she told CNN Business.

According to Crippen, new recruits are grouped closely in the training rooms of the establishment where he works. Last week, he said, the facility hired 86 new workers who needed to be integrated.

“Some of the people who are training new hires are afraid to do it,” said Crippen. “There are so many people at one time and there is no way to socially distance yourself in one room.”

Amazon said its recruiting centers adhere to social distancing guidelines, with markers placed on the floors to separate candidates.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of global operations, said in Thursday’s blog that the company has made more than 150 changes to its processes to improve worker safety.

“With over 1,000 sites around the world, and as many measures and precautions deployed rapidly in the past few weeks, there may be cases where we are not perfect,” wrote Clark, “but I can assure you that’s exactly what they will be – exceptions. “