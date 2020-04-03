Large Amazonians discussed plans to smear the worker at the Staten Island warehouse they canned after organizing a demonstration against the company’s coronavirus response, according to a report released Thursday.

Company executives have explored a public relations strategy to deal with public reaction following the dismissal of Chris Smalls, who led a strike at the Bloomfield facility this week to demand greater protection in the part of the coronavirus epidemic, Vice News reported.

“He’s not smart or articulate,” said Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky in notes from an internal Amazon management meeting obtained at the store.

“Since the press wants to focus on us against him, we will be in a much stronger public relations position than just explaining for the umpteenth time how we are trying to protect workers,” Zapolsky wrote.

Smalls, 31, told The Post he thought the company had tried to silence him after he and other workers left work on Monday to demand that their warehouse be cleaned and disinfected after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

They also urged Amazon to be more transparent about the number of facility staff who had been infected and asked for paid time off for people who feel sick or need to quarantine.

Amazon said Smalls was fired for violating social distancing guidelines and the company’s 14-day quarantine after being in contact with an employee who tested positive for the virus.

Discussion of how to deal with a wave of bad press and calls for inquiries following the incident took place at a daily meeting, which included CEO Jeff Bezos, and other senior officials .

Part of the strategy, according to the leaked notes, was to put Smalls in the spotlight when the company was asked about worker safety.

“We should devote the first part of our response to explaining clearly why the conduct of the organizer was immoral, unacceptable and possibly illegal, in detail, and only then with our usual talking points on worker safety,” wrote Zapolsky.

“Make him the most interesting part of the story.”

They discussed Smalls’ painting as “the face of the whole labor / union movement” on Amazon. Employees at the Staten Island warehouse launched a unionization effort in 2018.

In a statement to VICE News, Zapolsky said his “comments were personal and emotional.”

“I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by returning to the premises several times after being warned to quarantine after exposure to the Covid virus- 19 “, he said.

“I let my emotions write my words and take over me.”