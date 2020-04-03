In the past week, workers from six Amazon factories in southern California tested positive for the virus responsible for COVID-19. Four of these cases have been confirmed and disclosed to workers in the affected facilities in the past 24 hours.

The newly affected facilities are the ONT2 processing centers in San Bernardino and LGB8 in Rialto, the DLA8 delivery center in Hawthorne and a smaller Amazon Prime Now warehouse in the Glassell Park area of ​​Los Angeles. The Hawthorne and Glassell Park facilities both handle the final stage of deliveries to Los Angeles customers, with the Hawthorne facility handling much of the west side of L.A.

At the end of March, two other establishments in Riverside and San Bernardino counties had reported cases.

In a statement, Amazon said that all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined will receive up to two weeks of wages to ensure they can isolate themselves without worrying about loss of income. The company also offers unlimited unpaid leave to all hourly workers until the end of April.

“We support people who are recovering,” said Timothy Carter, an Amazon spokesperson. “We follow the directions of health officials and medical experts and take extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees on our site.”

The company said it had informed other employees of the affected sites of each case. At ONT2 in San Bernardino and LGB8 in Rialto, employees were informed via pre-recorded voice messages from their managers.

The company’s Eastvale warehouse in Riverside County, which was the first to report that an employee tests positive for COVID-19, now has its third case as of Thursday, confirmed the Times.

Warehouse workers were informed of the latest case on Wednesday, according to a worker who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. Company communications The Times confirmed that, although Amazon does not pay workers for missed shifts, the company allows them to take time off without penalty if they feel uncomfortable entering the workplace. job.

“When I look at the operations management team that earns between $ 100,000 and $ 150,000 a year, and that they can go home without worrying about whether they’re going to be paid, it bothers me,” said l employee of the Eastvale warehouse. “Because we are always there and if we go home, we are not paid.”

Amazon said it is taking steps to reduce infections in its facilities, including increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning and disinfection of surfaces such as doorknobs and screens that multiple workers touch during ‘A day of work. It is also spreading out working hours to promote social distancing and the suspension of exit checks, which the company generally performs to check whether employees are stealing goods, to reduce traffic jams at exits and entrances.

But workers at Amazon warehouses and deliveries across the country have asked the company to do more to protect them from the spread of COVID-19 or compensate them for the health risks associated with work during the epidemic. of coronavirus.

As the Times reported, workers were asked to stay just three feet apart – half of what the CDC recommends – as recently as March 24. Employees of Amazon’s New York warehouses on Monday organized a riot over the lack of protective gear and other guarantees. After the walkout, Amazon said he would provide masks to all warehouse workers and perform daily temperature checks on all arriving workers.

At the warehouse in Eastvale, one of the largest in Amazon on the west coast, the company informed workers of the second case by text message on March 29. “The affected person was last on site on March 26 and in accordance with our daily processes, the site underwent several improved cleanups during this period,” the message said.

Workers in southern California in the Amazon have started to circulate petitions in response, demanding that the company close the affected warehouses for two weeks because social distancing “is almost impossible”.

“Amazon is trying to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the fact is that we work with so many people every day that we are in constant danger,” said the petition.

In addition to paid sick leave, the petition demanded a risk premium of 150% of the usual rate, a childcare allowance and subsidies, as well as free virus testing.