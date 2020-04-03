A Russian plane with the equipment landed Wednesday in New York, with an air traffic controller thanking the pilot “for all the help that you bring”. The delivery came a few days after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said the United States purchased the supplies, which included fans and personal protective equipment.

“The two countries have provided each other with humanitarian aid in times of crisis and will no doubt do so in the future,” she said. “It is time to work together to defeat a common enemy that threatens our lives.”

A State Department spokesman said on Thursday evening, “The United States is buying supplies and equipment, as is the case for deliveries from other countries.”

“We appreciate that Russia sells these items to us below their market value,” they said.

It is not clear whether the Trump administration also purchased supplies from other countries below market value and how this specific agreement was reached.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that half of the cargo had been paid for by the Russian Direct Investment Fund – a sovereign state-owned investment fund – and half by the United States.

Trump, speaking Thursday at the White House, did not mention the supplies purchased. Instead, he presented the delivery as “a very nice offer” and said that he would be open to any further assistance.

“It was a very nice gesture from President Putin and I could have said” no, thank you “or I could have said” thank you “. And it was a large aircraft of very high quality medical supplies. And I said, “I’m going to take it,” said Trump.

“Difficult to understand why they are not clear”

The decision to buy supplies from one of the traditional opponents of the United States – and the lack of transparency around this choice – have been confused by a number of former officials.

“Perhaps this is a case where the bureaucracy is worried and has to fill in behind a decision that Trump made on his own, but not wanting to go too far in detail to avoid a backlash,” said said one of the former officials.

The other official struggled to find some sort of justification for the Trump administration that allowed Russia to be a source of confidence for the goods, which are lacking in the United States.

“It is really difficult to understand why they are not clear. It should be easy to explain,” they said. “It also highlights the problems with the amount of aid the United States gives to other countries and the amount that enters.”

Russia is subject to numerous U.S. sanctions, including for its aggression in Ukraine and its attempts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Daniel Fried, a former diplomat specializing in Russia and sanctions policy, told CNN that “it shows the complexity of dealing with Russian institutions in a humanitarian area when we push back against their aggression at the same time.”

“Propaganda Bonanza”

Former diplomat Brett McGurk described the delivery, which was touted by Moscow as a humanitarian gesture, as a “propaganda boon”.

Graham Brookie, director and editor of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told CNN that they saw “a huge amount of this kind of” Russia is here to help “, this positive message, this positive propaganda. “

“The Russians will fly in as many planes as possible to make it look like we are dependent on Russia,” said a third former official. “If we continue to accept it, it makes us look weak and they look strong.”

Andrew Weiss, vice president of Russia and Eurasia studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the move was part of broader Russian foreign policy goals.

“There is this constant effort to say that anything that could worry the West is unfounded,” he told CNN.

“In many ways, the Russian management of Donald Trump has taken on aspects of trolling, where they use Trump’s attempts to turn the page to push the essentials of Russia’s foreign policy, which is the American politics is a joke, “said Weiss. . “I think it was just one of those incidents that we saw where the Russians foiled Trump’s White House.”