A former Paradigm Talent Agency partner alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired by the company after raising questions about the company’s accounting practices and the improper conduct of its CEO Sam Gores.

Debbee Klein, a former Paradigm agent and partner who worked at the agency for more than 23 years, sued his former employer Thursday for breach of contract before the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Klein alleges in court complaint that she was ousted from the Beverly Hills agency after confronting Gores about questionable accounting practices, including the use of company funds to allegedly pay the prostitutes and other personal expenses.

“The plaintiff learned that Mr. Gores had forced his executive assistant to hire prostitutes for himself and others, and that Mr. Gores had ordered his executive assistant to pay these prostitutes through Paradigm’s bank account,” said the trial.

Klein also said in his lawsuit that Gores had asked him to lend him $ 500,000 so that Paradigm’s financial books would be more attractive to his bank and offered to reimburse him. Klein said she refused.

She claims that Paradigm broke her contract by dismissing her without just cause and is claiming more than $ 1.8 million in damages.

Paradigm spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Klein was among 250 employees laid off last month, while Paradigm and other talent agencies responded to the new coronavirus that devastated the entertainment industry.

Paradigm has stated that it will temporarily fire employees, hoping to re-hire them no later than six months later. At the time of Paradigm’s announcement, people close to the company said the number of layoffs was over 100; after former employees backed off, Paradigm revealed that the layoffs totaled 250 people.

Former employees were angry that the company first said it would only pay for insurance in April. Following complaints, the company agreed to extend its health insurance until June.

In an interview with the L.A. Times last week, Gores said that the 250 people affected by the layoffs had not been laid off because they had not been laid off. The company used a force majeure clause in its contracts with employees, citing coronavirus as a reason to suspend compensation while the employees are laid off.

In his lawsuit, Klein claims that Gores kept his private chef and his personal driver on the company’s payroll after firing hundreds of employees.

She also accused Gores of lying to the agency’s business partners about other aspects of the business.

Last year, the United Talent Agency attempted to buy Paradigm, but the deal failed. Klein states in his lawsuit that Gores did not notify business partners X-Ray Touring and Coda Agency of the sale of Paradigm to UTA until June 7, 48 hours before the conclusion of the agreement with UTA. Gores had already signed a document accepting the merger under certain conditions, the lawsuit said.

Klein has represented clients such as Marc Cherry, creator of the “Desperate Housewives” series and Eric Tuchman, executive producer of the Hulu drama “The Handmaid’s Tale”.