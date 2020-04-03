If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well do it right. this seems to be Adidasphilosophy, since the fan-favorite sportswear retailer takes 20% discount on certain loungewearuntil April 6 with promotional code ADIWEAR.

Work – and work – at home in more than 2000 styles on sale, which include everything from sweatshirts and t-shirts to shorts and sweatpants. You’ll find styles in spring pastels that will brighten up your look and mood, and even coveted discounted slides, a perfect replacement for overly warm slippers as the weather warms up.

Scroll all Adidas offers on sale now, or take a look at some of our favorite discounted clothes below:

Kimono Originals for women ($ 56, originally $ 70; adidas.com)

Adidas Women Originals Kimono

This belt-dyed silk kimono is a comfortable but trendy piece to wear everywhere in the house.

Adilette Originals women’s slides ($ 36, originally $ 45; adidas.com)

Adidas Women Originals Adilette Slides

These lilac slides are ideal for spring and easy to put on if you have to go out to check the mail or walk the dog.

Women’s Essentials Favorites knit pants ($ 36, originally $ 45; adidas.com)

Women’s Adidas Essentials Favorite Knit Pants

These knit sweatpants are called favorites for a reason. This slim model is made of super soft French terry cloth.

Originals Women’s Large Logo Short Hoodie ($ 52, Originally $ 65; adidas.com)

Adidas Originals Large Logo Women’s Cropped Hoodie

This comfortable short hoodie is adorned with a metallic logo to add sparkle to your work at home look.

Men’s 3-band Essentials pants ($ 16, originally $ 40; adidas.com)

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Men’s Trousers

This classic pair of pants with elastic waist is only $ 16.

Men’s Trefoil Originals Mid Socks, 6 Pairs ($ 16, Originally $ 20; adidas.com)

Adidas Originals Trefoil Mid-Cut Crew Men’s Socks

Stock up on essential crew socks now that this six pack is going down.

Shmoo Terry Originals men’s shorts ($ 48, originally $ 60; adidas.com)

Adidas Shorts Originals Shmoo Terry Mens

These cotton shorts are soft enough – and bright enough – to brighten up a day spent at home.

Men’s Originals Hoodie ($ 52, originally $ 65; adidas.com)

Men’s Adidas Originals Hoodie

Snuggle up in this French terry sweatshirt with dropped shoulders and a loose silhouette for ultimate comfort.

