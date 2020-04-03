If you’re going to be stuck inside, you might as well do it right. this seems to be Adidasphilosophy, since the fan-favorite sportswear retailer takes 20% discount on certain loungewearuntil April 6 with promotional code ADIWEAR.
Work – and work – at home in more than 2000 styles on sale, which include everything from sweatshirts and t-shirts to shorts and sweatpants. You’ll find styles in spring pastels that will brighten up your look and mood, and even coveted discounted slides, a perfect replacement for overly warm slippers as the weather warms up.
Scroll all Adidas offers on sale now, or take a look at some of our favorite discounted clothes below:
Feminine styles
Kimono Originals for women ($ 56, originally $ 70; adidas.com)
Adidas Women Originals Kimono
This belt-dyed silk kimono is a comfortable but trendy piece to wear everywhere in the house.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Adilette Originals women’s slides ($ 36, originally $ 45; adidas.com)
Adidas Women Originals Adilette Slides
These lilac slides are ideal for spring and easy to put on if you have to go out to check the mail or walk the dog.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Women’s Essentials Favorites knit pants ($ 36, originally $ 45; adidas.com)
Women’s Adidas Essentials Favorite Knit Pants
These knit sweatpants are called favorites for a reason. This slim model is made of super soft French terry cloth.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Originals Women’s Large Logo Short Hoodie ($ 52, Originally $ 65; adidas.com)
Adidas Originals Large Logo Women’s Cropped Hoodie
This comfortable short hoodie is adorned with a metallic logo to add sparkle to your work at home look.
Styles for men
Men’s 3-band Essentials pants ($ 16, originally $ 40; adidas.com)
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Men’s Trousers
This classic pair of pants with elastic waist is only $ 16.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Men’s Trefoil Originals Mid Socks, 6 Pairs ($ 16, Originally $ 20; adidas.com)
Adidas Originals Trefoil Mid-Cut Crew Men’s Socks
Stock up on essential crew socks now that this six pack is going down.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Shmoo Terry Originals men’s shorts ($ 48, originally $ 60; adidas.com)
Adidas Shorts Originals Shmoo Terry Mens
These cotton shorts are soft enough – and bright enough – to brighten up a day spent at home.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Men’s Originals Hoodie ($ 52, originally $ 65; adidas.com)
Men’s Adidas Originals Hoodie
Snuggle up in this French terry sweatshirt with dropped shoulders and a loose silhouette for ultimate comfort.
Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/AoGLV3DpDBE/index.html