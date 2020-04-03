“As many of you know, Adam was hospitalized with Covid-19 and although he has made some small improvements in the past few days, Adam’s condition was critical and he was unable to recover. recover from complications of Covid-19 “, read a statement from the group’s attorney, provided to CNN. “He was truly a prolific talent and more so, a loving and dedicated father, son and friend.”

Schlesinger’s group, which was co-founded with Chris Collingwood, was best known for their hit “Stacy’s Mom”, a humorous piece about a young boy who has a crush on his friend’s mother. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award.

But Schlesinger had already succeeded as a songwriter. He co-wrote the title song for the 1996 film Tom Hanks “That Thing You Do” and has received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his work.

After success with Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger continued to diversify, earning Tony nominations for his work on the musical “Cry-Baby” and numerous Emmy nominations for other work, which included collaborations with Stephen Colbert and “Sesame Street”. He won an Emmy last year for a song he co-wrote for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, a show for which he has written over 100 songs and has won several nominations over the years. Schlesinger was hospitalized this week. A statement from his family, published by Collingwood via Twitter, confirmed that Schlesinger had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Schlesinger was put on ventilator and sedated “to facilitate its recovery”. “He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic,” the statement said. “Her family appreciates all the love and support.” The news of his illness caused a wave of vows from the music industry and beyond, as did the news of his death. “I’m looking for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger died from Covid-19,” wrote Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba. on Twitter . “I knew him better as a mentor and friend.” He added, “We have to take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It’s hard to stay inside but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest in peace, my dear friend. “ Schlesinger was writing the lyrics and music for a new theatrical production with actress Sarah Silverman at the time of his death, the lawyer said. Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters, Sadie and Claire, his life partner Alexis Morley, his parents Barbara and Stephen Schlesinger and his sister Lauren, the statement said.



