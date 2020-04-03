Adam Sandler has just polished another uncut gem.

On Thursday, the man who brought us “The Chanukah Song” created his new coronavirus hymn, “Quarantine Song”. episode at home from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

the “Saturday Night Live” Alum’s uplifting, not entirely parody, track pays sincere tribute to healthcare workers who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we provide them with the supplies they need – and I hope they will save us soon because I’m really, really sick from my family,” Sandler, 53, belted while wearing cool reflective clothing “so you can’t see me take a look at my notes as much.”

Accompanied by the electric guitar, Sandler sang to Fallon: “The doctors brought us into this world while babies and doctors take good care of your grandmother … The nurses slap you until they find a good vein, they wear Crocs – and they tell you the TRUTH! “

He also spoke of some difficult realities: “We have to build fans and make extra masks. We have to do it now, so let’s all get together. I teach math to my kids and it can’t be good for America. “

“Stay at home as much as you can, make sure you wash your hands, make this damn thing go away. We love you, doctors and nurses; you save lives every day. Find a cure for this because it I really miss hugging my postman. ”

All jokes aside, a soft-spoken Sandler opened the song saying to Fallon, 45, “Hey, Jimmy, I love you. Keep doing the right things you do for us. “