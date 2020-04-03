Stocks rebounded on Thursday as rising oil prices overcame Wall Street concerns over the coronavirus ravaging the US job market.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 534.26 points, or 2.5%, in hopes of a easing in the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The benchmark reversed the early losses it took after the US Department of Labor revealed that more than 6.6 million people had filed initial unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus crisis caused even more layoffs. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed a similar trend, climbing to 2.5 and 1.9% respectively.

Rising inventories accompanied a surge in crude oil prices after President Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production to a million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 24.2% to $ 25.23 a barrel at 1:03 p.m.

Investors managed to shake off a record high in claims for unemployment benefits for the second week in a row as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic became clearer. Some 3.3 million jobless claims were reported last Thursday when hopes of a stimulus package to fight the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rally on Wall Street.

The data claims validate the massive sale that plunged US stocks into a bear market amid fears that the virus would cause a global recession, experts said.

“We are starting to see facts, however bad they may be, replacing some of the speculation,” said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager of the Plumb Balanced Fund. “It’s a very good sign of the trough process. Markets don’t turn and start to go up suddenly because there is a green light and great news. “

But stocks could fall past their recent lows once investors understand how badly the economy has plunged the economy, said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors.

The companies that have laid off workers “are not going to turn the tap the second we go through the coronavirus,” said Smith.

Trump’s comments on Thursday offered investors some relief from the historic drop in oil prices fueled by the dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which further strained an already weak demand energy market. due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Saudis threatened to flood the oil market last month after Russia rejected an agreement to cut production. This caused a massive disturbance that hit the debt-laden US oil companies and raised concerns about their plight, which was spreading to other sectors of the economy, experts said.

While Trump’s tweet was not as substantial as a formal deal, Wall Street clung to the glimmer of hope that an end to an untenable draft is in sight, according to David Lebovitz, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“What I think is drawing a line in the sand, or trying to draw a line in the sand, in terms of how long these historically low oil prices persist,” said Lebovitz.