Now, the mystery of several decades has been somewhat resolved after marine archaeologist Stefan Claesson discovered evidence that links the sinking to a colonial-era ship called the Defiance which was built in 1754.

To identify the origin of the sinking, Claesson, who also owns Nearview, a company of aerial drones and archaeological excavations, sent pieces of the wreckage to the Cornell University Tree-Ring laboratory.

“The woods sampled corresponded to a New England tree rings index indicating a felling date of approximately 1753,” Claesson told CNN.

He then examined nearly 50 years of notarial records to find that a sloop called Defiance had sunk at York Beach in 1769. Research has also shown that a sloop of the same name was “built by chance in 1754 in the Massachusetts, which fits well with our ring dates around 1753, “said Claesson.

According to Claesson, 18th century documents show that Defiance left Salem, Massachusetts for Portland, Maine. The ship was carrying a shipment of flour, pork and English produce with a crew of four. But the ship encountered a severe storm. “They anchored, but in heavy seas, the crew was forced to cut the anchor cables and they were pushed ashore on York Beach,” said Claesson. “The ship was a total loss, but the crew survived.” Claesson’s discovery is important because it is one of the very few examples of a pre-revolutionary ship built in New England, he said. But also because it can reveal the rise and impact of storms and rising sea levels. “Wrecks like this can also be seen as living organisms, or environmental warehouses, which store and can reveal information about regional climatic variations through the study of dark circles. In this first study, we now have rings data for several species from the early 1600s to the 1750s, “said Claesson. When the ship most recently emerged at Short Sands Beach in 2018, locals gathered at the site. People took photos, children climbed on it, and some even took pieces of it home. But Claesson said better protections must be put in place “to ensure that the next generation has the opportunity to see and appreciate this important site in American history.” Additionally, while the Defiance appears to fit all descriptions of the sinking, Claesson said that further historical and archaeological research is needed to confirm it as a fact. “The cost of archaeological excavations to document and reconstruct the ship is very doable,” said Claesson. “This would ensure, even if it is someday washed away by the ocean, that we have preserved its memory for future generations. We may not have too many opportunities to document the marine architecture of this vintage and to tell the story of these first American sailors. ”

