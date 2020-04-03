The couple hosting the party were also charged with six counts of endangering children, one count for each of their six minor children who were at the celebration, the prosecution said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a statewide “stay at home” ordinance on March 21 that prohibits all gatherings, such as celebrations.

The engagement party is not the first to be dissolved by state authorities.

Last week, the New Jersey Attorney General released a statement stressing that those who violate the emergency order would face criminal charges.

in the Press release , Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal cited three recent examples where police have accused individuals of holding banned rallies, including a house party in Penns Grove, New Jersey, and two large rallies in Lakewood.

Almost 93% of the U.S. population – in at least 40 states and Washington DC – is under a stay at home or shelter on the spot that is in effect or is expected to take effect, according to a CNN tally, which is counted using US census data.

The country’s authorities are cracking down on the violations as the virus continues to spread rapidly.

In Tampa, Florida, a pastor was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and violation of emergency health rules after organizing a service in a large church. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has since exempted religious services from the ban, viewing them as an essential service.

New Jersey has at least 25,590 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday night, including 537 deaths, according to the latest CNN case count in the United States. Nationwide, there are at least 238,820 people infected and 5,758 deaths.