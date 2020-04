The group was celebrating an engagement in Lakewood, New Jersey on Tuesday, said Ocean County attorney Bradley D. Billhimer and police chief Gregory Meyer in a news story. Release

The couple hosting the party were also charged with six counts of endangering children, one count for each of their six minor children who were at the celebration, the prosecution said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a statewide “stay at home” ordinance on March 21 that prohibits all gatherings, such as celebrations.

“I can’t believe I have to say it, let alone the second time,” said the governor. wrote on Twitter Last weekend. “But here we are. NO CORONA PARTY. They are illegal, dangerous and stupid. We’re going to crash your party. You will pay a big fine.