One day after Trump invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order 3M to significantly speed up production of N95 respirators, 3M said in a statement that “3M and its employees have done their best to make as many N95 respirators as possible for the US market.”

The DPA also requires 3M to prioritize its orders for respirators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The company said it is already working closely with the administration to supply more masks to FEMA while increasing imports of masks to the United States from its global manufacturing facilities, including from China.

3M MMM (( 3M, however, disputed the additional administration request thatstop exporting US-made respirators to Canada and Latin America.

“There are important humanitarian implications of stopping supplies of respirators for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a key supplier of respirators,” the statement said, adding that such a decision ” would likely cause other countries to fight back and do the same. “