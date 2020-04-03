The DPA also requires 3M to prioritize its orders for respirators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The company said it is already working closely with the administration to supply more masks to FEMA while increasing imports of masks to the United States from its global manufacturing facilities, including from China.
“There are important humanitarian implications of stopping supplies of respirators for healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a key supplier of respirators,” the statement said, adding that such a decision ” would likely cause other countries to fight back and do the same. “
3M warned that the end result could result in a decrease in the net number of respirators available to the United States.
“It is the opposite of what we and the administration, on behalf of the American people, are both looking for,” the company said.
