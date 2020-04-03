WELLINGTON, New Zealand – About 100,000 tourists stranded in New Zealand since the closure last week began flying to their homeland on Friday.

The initial problem for many tourists had been that they were prohibited from taking domestic flights during the one month strict lockdown, which aims to prevent further coronavirus infections. The ban on domestic flights has prevented tourists from reaching the country’s main center, Auckland Airport, for international flights.

But Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced on Thursday that tourists could take domestic flights as long as they left the country. He said that charter flights organized by foreign countries would also be allowed alongside regular commercial flights.

Officials said 37,000 tourists have registered with their various embassies seeking to return home, although Peters said in an interview with RNZ radio that the actual number of people wishing to leave was around 100. 000.

Air New Zealand said the first of several flights chartered by the German government to repatriate stranded Germans left Friday afternoon from Auckland to Frankfurt via Vancouver, Canada. The German embassy in Wellington said last week that more than 12,000 people have signed up for its repatriation program.

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke said 10,000 British tourists have checked in with her office to return home.

“So even if we were to have charter flights, we would also need commercial flights,” said Clarke in a video that she posted on Twitter.

While most stranded tourists come from the UK and Europe, officials said that around 2,700 tourists from Asia and 3,800 from North and South America combined had also registered to be repatriated.

“Listen, we understand,” said US Ambassador Scott Brown in a video message. “We have received your calls, emails, text messages. We understand. And we know you are afraid to go home. And we are doing our best to help.”

American tourist Lisa Horvath told RNZ that the news that she would soon be able to go home and see her dog was a huge relief. She said she could now enjoy her New Zealand walks, which are allowed by the lock rules.

“I feel like I can enjoy these places instead of feeling resentful of being here, which is kind of the space in which I felt emotionally,” she said. “I was so desperate to know when I got home.”

Peters said Qatar Airways flights from New Zealand to Europe have gone from one to two a day.

New Zealand has recorded 868 cases of COVID-19 and one death from the disease. About half of the cases have been linked to the return of travelers abroad, and the country has so far avoided a major local epidemic.

New Zealand’s lucrative tourism industry, which was the country’s main source of foreign income, has stopped due to virus epidemic. Tourism New Zealand estimates that the industry accounts for approximately 10% of the country’s GDP and employs 230,000 people.