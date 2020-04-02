A 104-year-old Oregon veteran who has just turned 104 may be one of the oldest people on the planet to have survived COVID-19, his family said this week.

William “Bill” Lapschies – whose birthday was Wednesday – was one of the first two residents to test positive for the disease at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’s Home in Lebanon, local station KOIN reported.

To date, 15 residents have tested positive and two have died, the report said.

Lapschies – who has two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren – has been isolated in his room since his first symptoms on March 5, the report said.

He was diagnosed with the bug on March 10, The Oregonian reported.

A few days later, a retirement home doctor called Lapschies’ daughter Carolee Brown to tell him he was not well – her temperature had skyrocketed and her breathing was labored, the report said.

Brown spoke with the doctor about end-of-life decisions.

But since this week, Lapschies “has complied with CDC and Oregon Health Authority guidelines to be considered recovered from COVID-19,” a VA spokesperson told KOIN.

His recovery came just in time for his 104th birthday celebration. A caregiver brought him outside in a wheelchair, wearing a mask and a WWII veteran’s hat. His family gathered to meet him – but did not get too close, following the directives of social distancing.

Lapschies told the station that she “feels pretty good” about being 104.

“I did it,” he said, before pausing and adding, “Good for a few others.”

Lapschies went through the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and a few recessions, Carolee’s husband Jim Brown told the station. It was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during the Second World War.

“Bill is quite resilient,” he said.

“It looked like he had just completed this wonderful recovery,” added Carolee. “We were as shocked that he was sort of sitting in his wheelchair beckoning us out the window and we were like,” He’s going to do it! “”

“Her smile, I wish you could see it,” said her granddaughter Jamie Yutzie. “This mask covers him but his smile is absolutely contagious.”

Two 103-year-old women are reported to have survived the coronavirus – one in China and one in Iran. A 101-year-old Spanish man also defeated the virus.