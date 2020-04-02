No building, no stage, no audience.

No problem.

Chris Garcia is a standing actor. He was featured on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”, Comedy Central, NPR, “WTF With Marc Maron” and released a stand-up album which has yet to lead to a Paul McCartney trial.

He says he has walked on a stage to tell jokes almost every week for 15 years, but has been unable to do so in the past two weeks. The coronavirus pandemic and mandatory stay-at-home measures have closed comedy clubs, leaving him without a scene.

But instead of performing at a club, he is in his apartment, online. While online comedy is nothing new, it has grown during this lockdown, giving comics a place to do what they love: telling jokes.