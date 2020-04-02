You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: the Rangers.

Do you think the Jets will always try to force the Redskins’ Trent Williams (for less than a mid-lap choice) so they can focus on a corner and rush linebacker in the first two draft rounds? – Steve M

Should we trade for Trent Williams (let’s say a third round pick) in a traffic sign and then widen the game in the first round? – Alfred

Trent Williams’ situation is interesting to observe in Washington. I think the Jets have some interest, but I would classify it more as sweet than wild. You focus on clearing the draft that the Redskins would like, but the biggest hurdle is the contract. Williams is said to be looking for $ 20 million a year in a new contract. We have seen GM Joe Douglas work, and signing a contract for $ 20 million a year for $ 32 million a year does not fit the mold.

Williams is a great player, but it makes no sense for the Jets to spend a lot of money on him.

What compensatory choice will the Jets get for Robby Anderson next year? – Michael Flaherty

Probably none. The way the compensatory selection formula works is that you have to lose more players than you sign and then take into account the values ​​of the contracts. The Jets have been very active in free agency, signing volume rather than spending a lot of money on a few free agents. They’ve suffered free agent losses – Anderson, Brandon Shell, Brandon Copeland, Brent Qvale, Tom Compton and Maurice Canady – but it may depend on the number of those players who qualify, such as Qvale, Compton or Canady. According to Nick Korte (@nickkorte), who understands this method better than I do, Anderson could at best qualify for a fourth round pick, but that is a long way off. A reminder: it would be for the 2021 project.

If the Jets only win eight or nine games and miss the playoffs next season, is Adam Gase back for a third year? – David

It is difficult to predict these things solely on the basis of total earnings. It usually depends on how it goes. The best example is that the Jets went 9-7 in 2008 and Eric Mangini was laid off, then the Jets went 9-7 in 2009 and Rex Ryan received an extension. These seasons were very different. Will the Jets make the playoffs at 9-7 next year? It changes the picture. It is not as simple as “Gase needs to win X games to be back.” It will depend on the progress of the season.

What are the top five losses you’ve seen in your years covering the Jets? – Jeff Weinstein

Great question. I have seen incredible losses. There are two types of serious loss: heart break and rash. I will try to mix the two. In addition, I exclude losses in AFC Championship games as these feel like their own category.

1. January 3, 2016: Bills 22, Jets 17 – The season finale in 2015 tops the list. The Jets win that and they make the playoffs and everything looks different right now.

2. November 17, 2011: Broncos 17, Jets 13 – Tebowmania.

November 11, 2018: Bills 41, Jets 10 – I thought Todd Bowles was going to get fired on the spot. A complete no-show.

4. October 22, 2017: Dolphins 31, Jets 28 – The Jets gave Matt Moore a 14 point lead in the fourth quarter. Josh McCown’s late interception sealed him.

5. October 21, 2019: Patriots 33, Jets 0 – Sam Darnold saw ghosts and the Jets were destroyed.

If somehow [Isaiah] Simmons or [Jeff] Okudah drops to # 11, do the Jets push the best player available and go on defense, or do they always make OT or WR benchmarks? – Jim G

It’s hard for me to imagine this scenario happening, but I think the Jets would jump all over Okudah. Cornerback is a huge need. I suspect Douglas would like Simmons too. Even if it doesn’t necessarily meet a need, you can’t have enough good players.

Will Adam Gase finally find / be able to use Le’Veon Bell in his attack? Gase’s inability to use it last year, when he was by far the most talented player in our attack, worries me about his coaching ability. – Ed Keller

I think Gase will find ways to make better use of Bell this season. I also think that if the offensive line is improved, it will greatly help Bell. One thing that I think is incorrect is that Gase did not use Bell enough last year. Bell finished ninth in the NFL among the touches of the ball carrier. He caught 66 passes. I’m not sure Gase should have stuffed him more than he did. But yes, I think Gase needs to find more effective ways to play with Bell’s strengths.