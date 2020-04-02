Grammy-winning singer-bass player Thundercat said the saying “It Is What It Is” – which happens to be the title of his fourth album, Friday – could actually help you deal with the anxiety coronaviruses.

“We all come to this conclusion at some point,” he says, accepting that “this is what it is” to continue in times of adversity and uncertainty. “Sometimes you don’t get the answers. Sometimes you can’t draw a conclusion. This is the reality.”

On his new album, born alt-R & B artist Stephen Bruner takes you into his own musical field with a mix of funk, jazz and psychedelic soul. He flexed the creative chops that won him a Grammy with Kendrick Lamar in 2016 for “These Walls”, their collaboration “To Pimp a Butterfly” with also Bilal and Anna Wise.

“It was, like, overwhelming. It was a lot to deal with, ”says Thundercat, who, in addition to“ TPAB ”, also worked on Lamar’s“ untitled untitled ”. and “DAMN”. albums. “Sometimes I see the Grammy, and I just don’t know what to do. I wonder,” Am I supposed to clean this up? “”

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native credits Lamar with helping him improve his playing. “I learned a lot about who I am as a musician and artist,” he says, working with the award-winning rapper Pulitzer. . “It helped me grow in the direction of … what it means to work hard. He inspired me a lot to go further in the creative process. “

Thundercat was also schooled by Erykah Badu: he played bass on his 2008 album “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)” and its sequel, 2010 “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)”, all while touring with her. “She sort of framed me,” he says.

And she also helped Thundercat find its music nickname. “It was a name given to me between [producer] Shafiq Husayn and Erykah Badu, ”he says.

Since the release of his first album, “The Golden Age of the Apocalypse”, in 2011, Thundercat has become a full-fledged solo force, singing and playing bass – an instrument he first chose to play 5 years old. to the ‘[Teenage Mutant] The Ninja Turtles soundtrack when I was a kid, ”he says.

But the question remains, is it a dog or a cat? “I’m a 100% cat,” says Thundercat, who has a feline friend at home: “She’s Egyptian [Mau] tiger.”

And like its owner, this cat has no ordinary name: “My cat’s full name is Turbotron Over 9000 Baby Jesus Sally Uzi Clip. The baby Jesus is definitely named after ODB [Ol’ Dirty Bastard]. Rest in peace, ODB. “