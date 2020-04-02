WASHINGTON – White House officials took action Monday after receiving “SOS” email from NYPD requesting protective gear – delivering front-line gear only 16 hours later, The Post learned .

In a mission called “Operation Blue Bloods”, President Donald Trump’s equipment czar, Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy, assembled a rapid response team including business leaders who stole thousands of full coveralls in a private plane. the next day.

More than 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer donated by Pernod Ricard liquor company were also transported from Arizona by a USPS trucker in 48 hours.

With an increasing number of bodies left in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, reports have revealed that homicide detectives are forced to make house calls without the proper protective equipment – potentially exposing them to the virus.

A desperate email from NYPD department head Terence Monahan asking for equipment to protect Big Apple Finest – more than 1,400 of which tested positive for COVID-19 – landed in Navarro’s inbox on Monday -he declares.

After being appointed coordinator of the National Defense Production Act last week, Navarro called on defense executives Raytheon and General Dynamics, and Pernod Richard, to step up their activities.

With a severe shortage of PPE confronting front-line workers across the country, supplies – “described as game-changing” by the NYPD – began arriving within 16 hours of Monahan’s email call .

More than 1,750 Tyvek suits arrived Tuesday afternoon in a Raytheon private plane, while 2,125 others arrived Wednesday morning – 4,275 in total.

Some 120,000 pairs of General Dynamics gloves arrived in New York on Wednesday, as did 111 barrels of hand sanitizer donated by Pernod Ricard.

Detectives answering home calls will now receive a kit including a Tyvek suit, gloves, a face shield, an N95 mask, shoe covers and disinfectant wipes.

Navarro said the mission was an example of private companies responding to the call during the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 216,000 people in the United States and killed more than 5,100 people, according to the University Johns Hopkins.

“What we have tried to do under President Trump’s leadership is to marry the full force of the federal government with the full power of private enterprise,” he said.

“We got an SOS from NYPD and a huge Trump thanks to Phebe Novakovic from General Dynamic, Tom Kennedy from Raytheon, Tara Engel from Pernod Ricard and Laura Lane from UPS for answering the call.”

“At the White House, we like to move to Trump time, which is” as soon as possible, “he added. “We are not interested in thanks. We just want New Yorkers to know that the White House is thinking about them and getting there.”