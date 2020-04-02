“We don’t take this step lightly,” wrote the WHCA board in an email to members, advising them of the decision. “It is a matter of public safety.”

The decision was made after a marginal figure from the far-right media, Chanel Rion, continued to attend the briefings, in defiance of new WHCA rules limiting the number of journalists in the room.

The rule recently implemented by the WHCA limits the number of journalists who can attend briefings to increase the distance between journalists in the James S. Brady press room.

Rion, who produced what amounts to pro-Trump propaganda for OAN, attended the briefings on Tuesday and Wednesday, standing at the back of the room.

Jon Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association, told CNN on Wednesday that members had agreed that they “cannot be in the briefing room” if they “do not have a seat” assigned on a given day. “So a journalist in the back who doesn’t have a seat that day violates these rules and endangers the health of the press,” added Karl. In a memo to members, the WHCA board said it took action on Wednesday because Rion “twice attended press briefings contrary to” his new policy. When Rion appeared at the briefing on Tuesday, she refused to leave and told a WHCA representative that she was a “guest of Stephanie Grisham,” a person close to the exchange told CNN. The WHCA is the organization responsible for the allocation of seats to the James S. Brady Press Room, not the White House Press Secretary. Rion added that the WHCA representative could raise the matter with Grisham, added the person familiar with the matter. the Los Angeles Times was the first to report the interaction between Rion and WHCA. Grisham declined to comment on the matter. Rion did not respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday, Rion again appeared at the briefing, standing behind his back and called by President Donald Trump. One America News is a small audience cable channel that strongly supports Trump, who has repeatedly praised the channel for being friendly to him. Rion is a far-right media personality with a history of hawking conspiracy theories. Rion pushed the discredited idea that the killed National Democrat Committee member Seth Rich was murdered by the Clinton family. In December, Rion traveled with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, to Ukraine and advanced conspiracy theories that aimed to cover Trump for asking the country to investigate the former vice president and presidential democratic leader. Joe Biden. More recently, Rion promoted the conspiracy theory that the new coronavirus was potentially created in a laboratory in North Carolina.

