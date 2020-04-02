Cliff “Cooks” restaurant in Barneveld, Wisconsin, a rural town 30 minutes from Madison, took price on his menu to help those in their community who are struggling to make ends meet.

“There is no money – there are people who do not know where their next meal is coming from and who have no money to buy food, and that seemed like a simple solution” , restaurant owner Clifford Hooks told CNN.

A few weeks ago, the restaurant began to dissolve its LLC and changed its name to Barneveld Community Cafe UA, to accept donations and distribute meals for free.

They never ask for donations, they just distribute the food and if someone wants to donate, they accept it. All the money they receive goes directly to making food and paying for other needs of their customers.

“Are you serious?” “How can you do this?” “It’s crazy!” are just a few of the responses Hooks said he and his wife had obtained when customers picked up their take-out or drive-through orders. “There are people we gave gas and meals to, and they’re upset that someone cares,” said Hooks. The idea came from Hooks’ wife, Yvonne Hooks, who has the heart to give back. After social distancing was imposed, the Hookses lost all their staff, so Yvonne came to help her husband and thought there was a way to meet a need in the community. They volunteer 100% of their time and resources to make this business possible. Yvonne takes calls and orders, and Clifford cooks. “I wanted people to come and have their meal … and get their receipt and hear someone say,” Have a nice day! “” Said Yvonne Hooks. “There is so much food insecurity … especially in rural communities,” she said. “When I grew up, your neighbor helped your neighbor, we helped each other.” The Hookses restaurant may not be the only one trying to help people these days, but the couple say they are proud to be helping their part of the world. Finally, they said they hoped the restaurant would become a non-profit organization so that they could continue to help their community.

