There is no debate about the quality of the player, but the debate is raging over where Saquon Barkley was taken during the 2018 NFL Draft. Should a ball carrier ever leave the shelf on the second rank? The Giants said yes two years ago. Based on positional value, evidence that a usable player can be found in later rounds, historical data regarding durability and career length, some analyzes say no.

Barkley was a terror as a rookie, but a sprained ankle in 2019 made the second season much more subdued, although he managed to tinker with 1003 yards on the ground. The magnificence of his body and his skills cannot be doubted, and the new offensive cerebral confidence, directed by the coordinator Jason Garrett and supported by the offensive line coach Marc Colombo, guarantees that Barkley will remain the centerpiece of the attack. Have you seen how Garrett and Colombo work with the Cowboys? Sub Barkley for Ezekiel Elliott (minus Dallas’ top offensive line, however) and go.

The Giants don’t seem to care much about adding a ball carrier to this year’s draft. Perhaps they are motivated on the third day, in heats 4-7. Heck, maybe they stay local and take a picture of Pete Guerriero, who tore him up in Monmouth. He is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and could probably walk to the Giants facilities.

Any ball carrier listed behind Barkley on the depth chart is essentially about insurance – Barkley missed three games last season. Ask Wayne Gallman about this. He is still there, despite his disgrace with the Pat Shurmur regime. Joe Judge promises cleanups for everyone and that should help Gallman reassert himself.

He will be in an alignment battle with Dion Lewis, a 29-year-old and 10-year-old veteran acquired in free agency. Lewis did good things for the Patriots when the judge was in New England and has the look and feel of a perfect addition to Barkley, as Lewis is well versed in waiting for his turn and taking advantage of an opportunity when she shows up.

The training’s other ball carrier, Eli Penny, has been re-signed and is a back and blocker and it is unlikely that he has much of the ball in his hands, if at all.