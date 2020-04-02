Ventilators are essential for keeping seriously ill coronavirus patients alive – but hospitals across the country are facing a critical shortage of vital medical devices amid the rapidly and unpredictable pandemic.

A ventilator is a machine that helps people who cannot breathe properly by themselves by pumping air in and out of their lungs through a tube inserted into their windpipe.

A respirator is different from a respirator, which is a protective mask that prevents the wearer from inhaling harmful airborne particles – like the N95 respirators needed by hospital staff to protect themselves from infection by patients with coronavirus.

Because COVID-19, the life-threatening disease caused by the new coronavirus, affects the respiratory system – causing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing in acute cases – a ventilator could mean the difference between life and death for some patients.

Dr. Daniel Griffin, who is the chief of infectious diseases at ProHEALTH Care, said that ventilators may become necessary for severe cases during the second week of fighting the virus.

“In the first week, people feel lousy – they will feel like they have a viral disease,” Griffin told the Post. “But for some people during this second week, they will start to develop significant breathing difficulties.”

When a person has difficulty breathing, they will start breathing twice as fast as usual – about 28 to 30 times per minute – because their lungs are inflamed and they are struggling to inject oxygen said Griffin.

It is at this stage that a hospital can turn to a ventilator.

“It’s basically like running a marathon and you just don’t have a chance to stop and there is a part where you can’t keep going,” said Griffin. “The fan is like jumping into the car and letting someone else drive.”

To place a patient on a ventilator, medical personnel must follow a process known as intubation – where a tube is inserted through a patient’s mouth and into his windpipe or trachea.

“The tube allows the ventilator, when you connect it, to bring air into your lungs,” said Tim Myers, respiratory therapist and chief executive officer of the American Association for Respiratory Care.

Myers said the patients are then sedated and given a muscle relaxant so that the ventilator takes the breath completely for them – pushing air with different levels of oxygen into their lungs.

“Quite simply, a ventilator provides the patient with breathing that is generated or created from the pressure or flow of the machine,” Myers told the Post.

Why is there a shortage?

The Society of Critical Care Medicine has predicted that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the United States may need to be ventilated at some point during the epidemic – but the organization estimates that there are only ” about 200,000 machines.

The huge gap between supply and demand is a result of the rapidly spreading nature of the coronavirus and the time an infected patient needs the machine.

Jim Dwyer, president of emergency medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital, said it is rare for the average intensive care patient to be ventilated for more than a week, but coronavirus patients need it much more long time.

“These patients do not get off the ventilator for two or three weeks, so the need for these machines is not only motivated by the people who need ventilators but also by the time they need on ventilators,” he said. he told The. Publish.

And since there is no cure, a patient can be on a ventilator until they are rid of the virus or various complications that may arise, such as pneumonia.

“The other thing is that they have to wait for the body to react before the virus goes away,” said Dwyer. “The immune system causes a lot of inflammation in the lungs and this process needs to be resolved.”

Last Friday, President Trump used his powers under the Defense Production Act for the first time to order General Motors to start producing fans to deal with the worsening pandemic.

And another automaker, Ford, this week announced plans to produce 50,000 fans within 100 days at its Michigan auto parts plant to meet demand.

There were more than 206,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States on Wednesday evening, and at least 4,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.