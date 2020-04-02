The legal fight against Quibi’s mobile technology intensified on Wednesday as media and technology company Eko said it would seek an injunction to prevent the launch of the most recent Hollywood streaming service on Monday.

Eko, a New York-based company, says the Quibi app has a feature that uses technology stolen from Eko. The Quibi feature, called “turnstyle”, allows users to switch their mobile phones vertically and horizontally to get a different perspective on the videos.

Eko sued Quibi for patent infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets last month in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging that Quibi employees had access to Eko trade secret technology under non-disclosure agreements .

And on Wednesday, Eko said he would ask the court to prevent Quibi from using “information about Eko’s trade secrets and from selling, offering for sale, marketing or using the Turnstyle functionality”.

“Court documents allege that Quibi not only hijacked Eko’s proprietary technology, but hid his theft from Eko until he made a massive public announcement, which resulted in a litany of media coverage, during an opening speech at CES in January 2020 (trade show), proclaiming it as its own “Turnstyle” technology, “said Eko in a statement on Wednesday.

Eko, also known as New York-based Interlude U.S., is a subsidiary of parent company JBF Interlude Ltd. – Israel.

Quibi denied any wrongdoing and said the technology behind the shooting is different from that described in the Eko patent. Last month, Quibi asked a court to establish that he was not lifting Eko technology.

Quibi, led by its president, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and its general manager, Meg Whitman, a tech industry veteran, is slated to launch Monday with 50 programs. The company has created a streaming subscription service designed for mobile devices, with monthly rates at $ 4.99 with ads and $ 7.99 without ads. Each episode or video chapter on Quibi will last 10 minutes or less.

The company is already facing challenges as more and more people take shelter at home to prevent the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Certain Quibi productions were thus suspended and the company extended its free trial from two weeks to 90 days.

Katzenberg said in an interview that the streaming service had a large supply of content to continue publishing until the end of October, or perhaps as long as Thanksgiving, before Quibi had to make an adjustment.

Some analysts are skeptical about whether consumers would pay for premium short videos when apps like YouTube and TikTok offer large libraries of free user generated content. But others believe that when people look at their homes, it will help attract more Quibi customers who are looking for new ways to have fun.