Looking to take advantage of the low mortgage rates caused by coronavirus problems? Here is an overview of purchases of approximately $ 900,000 in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and Woodland Hills in L.A. County.

PASADENA: Two houses occupy this property on the northeast side of the city: an elegant craftsman and a small Mission style dwelling.

Address: 1580 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, 91104

Listed for: $ 890,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms on 1,739 square feet (7,503 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Covered front porch; living room with inserts; grassy courtyard; the two houses go out in different streets for more privacy

About the area: In postal code 91104, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 720,000, down 14.3% from year to year, according to CoreLogic.

4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks (Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: Arched doors and Saltillo tiles bring Spanish style to this hillside home with a guest house in the back.

Address: 4188 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91403

Listed for: $ 895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms on 2,134 square feet (4,620 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Bridge facing the front; open floor plan with whitewashed beams; spacious master suite; patio topped with trellis

About the area: In postal code 91403, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 969,000, down 30.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODEN HILLS: Listed for the first time in 25 years, this two-storey house on a hill is located south of Boulevard Ventura, offering a view of the valley below.

Address: 4890 Calderon Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $ 920,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms over 1,528 square feet (land of 29,620 square feet)

Characteristics: Half-timbered exterior; dining room with brick fireplace; resigning office; wooden deck

About the area: In postal code 91364, based on 18 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5500 Fulton Avenue, Sherman Oaks (Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: This small complex includes a mid-century farmhouse, a 400 square foot porch, a garage and a shed surrounded by citrus and avocados.

Address: 5500 Fulton Avenue, Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $ 865,000 for two bedrooms and one bathroom on 1,286 square feet (land of 8,073 square feet)

Characteristics: Whitewashed beams; wooden panels; porch with wet bar; landscaped land

About the area: In postal code 91401, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 855,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: A low roofline and lots of landscaping touch up the exterior of this mid-century house full of character with a stellar terrace at the back.

Address: 260 Sycamore Glen, Pasadena, 91105

Listed for: $ 899,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms over 1,400 square feet (5,512 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Open floor plan; panoramic windows; vaulted wooden ceilings; sunny living room with Saltillo tiles

About the area: In postal code 91105, based on eight sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 2.148 million, up 12.3% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODEN HILLS: Wrapped in trees, this cabin-style house made of stone, wood, brick and stained glass is on the market for the first time in almost half a century.

Address: 20957 Puente Road, Woodland Hills, 91364

Listed for: $ 879,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms over 2,480 square feet (3,049 square feet)

Characteristics: Charming outside corners; living room with pressed tin ceilings; two-story billiard room; main bathroom with tiled spa bath

About the area: In postal code 91364, based on 18 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.