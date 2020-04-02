A West Virginia doctor has reportedly sexually assaulted a number of his patients over several years – including veterinarians with disabilities, according to court documents released Thursday.

Dr. Jonathan Yates committed abuse at the veterans medical center in Beckley, West Virginia, in the southwest section of the state, as of 2018, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The first victim of Yates, a 42-year-old man who suffers from a “service handicap”, told investigators that the doctor deliberately split his neck in a way that made him numb so he could commit abuse.

“Immediately after Dr. Yates immobilized Veteran 1 with the crack in his neck and while Veteran 1 could not resist, Dr. Yates physically rolled Veteran 1 onto his stomach, lowered his underwear. veteran 1 without authorization “, indicates the complaint.

The doctor then groped the veteran in the locked examination room, according to the complaint.

Yates mistreated at least two other veterans at the medical center in the same way, including one who sought treatment because he was disabled due to PTSD.

The doctor also informed the other health workers of the establishment of the ill-treatment – even regretting that he could not go any further with his victims.

“I am not able to explore the things that I would like with some of the guys because I am a married man and my wife would not understand,” Yates told another doctor who worked with him, according to the complaint.

Yates did not immediately return a request for comment.