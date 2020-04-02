WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – Who said there was nothing fun to do during the coronavirus pandemic?

A Wellington family passionate about karaoke decided to give a classic Neil Diamond song their own kick to bring a little comic relief while practicing social distancing.

The Zimmerman family proposed the musical number “COVID-19”, sung to the tune of “Sweet Caroline”.

Jackie Zimmerman said his family “just sang songs on Sunday and started changing the lyrics”.

“We played ‘Sweet Caroline’ and wrote the song based on everything we have experienced in social distancing,” she said in an email to WPTV NewsChannel 5.

The clip, which only took four takes, features Ken Zimmerman as lead singer. Richard Zimmerman, Jackie Zimmerman and his sister-in-law, also Jackie Zimmerman, sing the backup lyrics.

“The four of us wrote the song together,” she said.

Their children Nason and Remi Zimmerman also play in the video, holding signs they made for their teachers at Equestrian Trails Elementary School.

The Zimmermans brought their own comedic touch to the 1969 Diamond song, which remains a karaoke favorite and is played regularly at Boston Red Sox games at Fenway Park.

Here is their revised chorus: “Hands, wash your hands, disinfectant, don’t touch me and I won’t touch you. COVID-19, now that TP is gone, I’m so bored, my frenzy is over – Netflix, Hulu . “

Jackie Zimmerman, who teaches at Equestrian Trails Elementary School, said his family decided to make the video to show their love for doctors, nurses, first responders, pastors, letter carriers and heads of government, while providing stress relief to parents. who adapt to homework and must prepare their children for distance learning.

“We thought it would be something that would make people laugh,” she said.

Watch the full video below.

