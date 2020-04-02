WarnerMedia, AT&T’s television and film entertainment division, has recruited an executive with streaming experience to be its new leader when preparing for its launch of HBO Max next month.

Jason Kilar, 48, was previously the founding CEO of Hulu and senior vice president of Amazon. He will report to John Stankey, President and Chief Operating Officer of AT&T, when he takes office on May 1.

Stankey, who served as CEO of WarnerMedia in addition to the position of chief operating officer at the company’s parent company, had become a lightning rod figure in the entertainment unit, which operates HBO, Cartoon Network, CNN and Tuner Classic Movies, after AT&T acquired it via Time Warner and renamed it WarnerMedia in 2018.

Although he was instrumental in developing the company’s streaming service to compete with Netflix and Amazon, some WarnerMedia executives have complained that Stankey – a longtime veteran of AT&T – lacked entertainment experience.

As The Post previously reported, Stankey’s management style has also come up against certain people in the entertainment division, and he has been blamed for popular defections, including former HBO president and CEO Richard Plepler, who left last February.

Kilar, on the other hand, is a known entity in Hollywood. He was CEO of Hulu from its beginnings in 2007 until 2013. He held several management positions at Amazon from 1997 to 2006, and was co-founder and CEO of Vessel video streaming service from 2013 to 2017. He was also a member of the board of directors at DreamWorks Animation from 2013 to 2016 and Univision Communications from 2016 to 2020.

“Jason’s addition to the talented WarnerMedia family at the launch of HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our portfolio of leading brands, world-class talent and rich intellectual property library for growth future, “said Stankey Wednesday.