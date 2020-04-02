The facts first: Trump’s suggestion that the virus “will pass” in about a month is at odds with many expert assessments and his own recent statements.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, pointed out last week to a model developed by the Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment at the University of Washington. The model predicts that the number of US deaths from coronavirus will peak between mid-April and the end of April. But it also predicts that there will be more than 1,000 deaths a day every day from May 1 (a month from today) to May 10, then more than 200 deaths a day every day from May 11 to June 1 .

The model predicts zero deaths by mid-July, three and a half months from today. (The model offers a range of estimates for each date.)

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says march 19 that she cannot say “with certainty” how long the crisis would last, but some places are likely to be affected by “summer”.

And experts say there may well be a second wave of viruses to be feared even after the current crisis has ended. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that he would expect a second wave in the fall, “due to the degree of transmissibility”.

He added that the United States would be more ready to test and contain the virus at that time, but he did not say that the Americans would not have to worry about the virus after about a month.

Trump himself recognized two weeks ago, people were warning that the virus could persist until “july, august, something like that”. And although projections can change quickly, the president has proposed a deadline longer than “about a month” this week. On Sunday, he said: “We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on the road to recovery.”

(Then he called the date of June 1 “aspirational” then said it was “modified aspiration, because I think we’re going to hit it. And maybe we’ll even beat it.”)

Fan shortage

Trump reiterated on Wednesday the disproved claim that “no one” predicted the fan shortages that have become an important part of the U.S. coronavirus crisis.

He made the comment while praising the efforts of American companies like Ford and General Motors to produce ventilators for emergencies.

“We are building thousands of fans right now,” Trump said at a White House media briefing. “It takes a while to build them, and again, no one would have known that such a thing could happen.”

The facts first: Trump is wrong. Medical experts and public health officials have said for years that the United States would face a shortage of ventilators in a pandemic like Covid-19. Even during Trump’s presidency, there had been warnings that hospitals would lack lifesaving equipment and resources would be limited because the United States was unprepared for a pandemic.

Trump has makes repeated claims in recent weeks, the shortage of fans has become a crisis in its own right in places like New York, where the epidemic is particularly serious. Trump even incorrectly claimed that “no one in his wildest dreams” predicted a shortage of fans.

CNN Previously reported that this warning appeared in at least 10 government reports between 2003 and 2015, which raised the alarm that there would be no breathing apparatus and other life-saving equipment if the United States were hit by a severe pandemic. The studies came from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Government Accountability Office, the Obama White House and more.

For example: A study published in April 2015 by the NIH and the CDC estimated that the United States would probably need an additional 60,000 fans to cope with a severe flu pandemic scenario. These additional machines could save 35,000 to 306,000 American lives, depending on the percentage of people who fall ill, the report said.

The President’s comments about the shortage of fans are consistent with his plan to try to avoid liability by wrongly claiming that no one has ever predicted a pandemic like Covid-19. He has repeated this claim several times in the past two months, although it has been repeated several times.

The number of coronavirus cases in each state

When asked why he didn’t issue a universal nationwide home stay order, Trump suggested that some states are fundamentally good when it comes to coronavirus.

“There are states that don’t have a lot of problems,” he said. “There are, well, they don’t have the problem. They don’t have thousands of positive people or thousands of people who even think they might have it, or hundreds of people in some case.”