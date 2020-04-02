(CNN) – Dozen spring breakers from Texas boarded a plane for fun and returned with a coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, about 70 people in their twenties hired a plane from Austin, Texas, Mexico for the spring break. They went against the advice of White House officials who asked people avoid gathering in a group more than 10 non-essential air travel.

Today, 44 of these people have tested positive for the coronavirus – all students from the University of Texas at Austin, a university spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

An elected official sent a frank message to the spring breakers.

“Stop being a **,” said Texas House President Dennis Bonnen CNN KXAN Affiliate . “Go beyond yourself. Whether you think it’s a problem or not, it is. Whether you think it might affect you or not, it is. The reality is, if I’m a student who’s going to do his spring break Mexico, you touch a lot of people. Grow up. “

What is also alarming is that some of the passengers who made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, took commercial flights Austin Department of Public Health said.

Dozens of other passengers on the chartered flight are being watched, public health officials said.

“The virus is often hidden in health and is transmitted to those who are seriously at risk of hospitalization or death,” said Dr. Mark Escott, acting health manager for Austin-Travis County. “While young people have less risk of complications, they are not immune to serious illness and the death of COVID-19.”

Local public health and UT Health UT Health Austin and University Health Services contacted all passengers on the plane using the Manifests of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Texas at Austin works to help public health officials.

“The university is working closely with Austin Public Health to help find contacts,” said university spokesperson J.B. Bird. “The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking the warnings of public health authorities seriously about the risks of being infected with COVID-19 and of passing it on to others.”

Students who tested positive self-isolated, health officials said. The Department of State Health Services has been alerted.

University President Gregory L. Fenves Urged Students To use good judgment and think about how their actions can affect others.

“(It) is our responsibility to follow local, state and national public health ordinances, and to exercise good judgment during this crisis,” Fenves said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our conduct and the decisions we make have direct ramifications for our own health and that of everyone in our city and beyond. We must do everything we can to limit the spread of this virus – the consequences of careless actions to this time couldn’t be any clearer. “