A senior defense official told CNN on Wednesday that the ship’s nearly 100 sailors have tested positive for the coronavirus to date, accounting for more than 10% of all cases across the U.S. military .

The official added that the Navy expects this number to increase.

According to the official, about 1,000 of the 4,000 crew members on the ship have been tested to date.

The official said about 1,000 sailors have been displaced ashore at Guam, where the ship is currently in port. This figure should reach 3,000 in the coming days.

The epidemic on the ship is rapidly escalating. Last week, the Pentagon confirmed that three sailors on the Roosevelt had tested positive and that that number had risen to 25 two days later. This number rose to at least 70 on Tuesday and almost 100 on Wednesday. A US defense official told CNN on Monday that a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, was also facing a “handful” of positive cases. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 814 U.S. military personnel tested positive for the virus, according to the Pentagon. Senior navy officials say lack of accommodation in Guam was one of the reasons why the landing of sailors was taking longer than the commander of the aircraft carrier, Captain Brett would have liked Crozier. “I know that our command organization has been aware of this for about 24 hours and we have been working for seven days now to get these sailors out of the ship and take them to accommodation in Guam. The problem is that Guam doesn’t have enough beds right now and we need to speak to the government to see if we can get hotel space, create tent-like facilities, “the acting secretary of the navy said on Tuesday. Thomas Modly, to John King, of CNN. Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said at a press conference on Wednesday that she would allow the ship’s sailors to stay in vacant hotel rooms in Guam if they tested negative for the virus and suffered a 14 day quarantine. She added that these sailors will continue to be required to undergo daily medical checks. Navy officials stressed that even if there was the capacity to evacuate all of the sailors, this would not be possible as some sailors would have to stay on board to operate the ship’s nuclear reactor and perform other essential tasks. . CNN reported Tuesday that Crozier had warned Navy leaders that decisive action was needed to save the lives of the ship’s crew. “We are not at war. Seafarers do not need to die. If we do not act now, we cannot take care of our most trustworthy asset – our seafarers,” wrote Crozier In a note to the Pacific Naval Fleet, three US defense officials confirmed to CNN. The commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet declined to say how many sailors aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said no one had been hospitalized. “What I’m going to tell you is that I don’t have hospitalized sailors, I don’t have ventilated sailors, I don’t have sailors in critical condition, no sailors in ICU on the Theodore Roosevelt, “Admiral John Aquilino told reporters on Tuesday.

Mindy Agunon in Guam contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/politics/roosevelt-quarantine-guam/index.html