Former USC footballer Lynn Swann donated one to Hancock Historic Park, selling her contemporary home for $ 3.566 million.

Owned by Swann since 2017, the two-story house hit the market in February for $ 3.595 million and had an offer on hand after about three weeks, records said.

Designed by Naomi Kobryn, the approximately 4,300 square foot home includes a kitchen with center island, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A two-way fireplace divides the open plan living and dining area. Under the floating staircase is a small wet bar.

The approximately 4,300 square foot house, built in 2014, was designed by Naomi Kobrin. (Photograph of Berlyn)

The house, built in 2014, sits on a narrow lot of approximately 6,760 square feet with a saltwater pool and a patio. A terrace with a fire element extends from the second floor.

Swann, 68, was an outstanding receiver at USC and won four NFL Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After his retirement in 1982, he worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports and was Chairman of the Presidential Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (2002-05).

He was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Magali Bergher of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.