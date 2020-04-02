US manufacturing activity contracted less than expected in March, but disruption from the coronavirus pandemic pushed new orders received by factories to an 11-year low, reinforcing economists’ view that the economy was in recession.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday that its national industrial activity index fell to 49.1 last month from 50.1 in February. Economists polled by Reuters predicted the index would drop to 45.0 in March.

Reading below 50 indicates a contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11% of the US economy. The smaller-than-expected drop in the ISM index reflected an increase in the measurement of survey supplier shipments to 65.0 this month from 57.3 in February.

An extended supplier delivery time is normally associated with increased activity, which would be a positive contribution. In this case, however, slower deliveries from suppliers indicate supply shortages rather than higher demand.

More than half of the country is in some form of foreclosure, with states and local governments trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which puts the nation to an abrupt halt. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, with nearly 164,000 people infected. In the United States, at least 3,024 people have died from the disease, according to a Reuters count.

In addition to causing disruptions in supply chains, the pandemic has halted demand, with the transportation industry almost shutdown and restaurants, bars and other social venues closing.

The government announced last week that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits soared to a record 3.28 million in the week ending March 21.

The grim economic picture has forced the Federal Reserve to take extraordinary measures, and President Trump signed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package last Friday. Economists believe that the economy is already in recession.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute considered to be the arbiter of American recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real gross domestic product, as is the basic rule in many country. Rather, it is looking for a drop in economic activity, spread across the economy as a whole and spanning more than a few months.

The prospective ISM new orders sub-index fell to 42.2 in March, the lowest since March 2009, from 49.8 in February. Manufacturers also reported paying less for raw materials and other inputs. The measure of prices paid by the survey fell to 37.4, the lowest since January 2016, from 45.9 in February.

The ISM factory employment index fell to 43.8 last month, the lowest since May 2009, from 46.9 in February. This confirms economists’ view that the longest employment boom in US history, which began in October 2010, ended in March. The government will release its closely monitored employment report on Friday.