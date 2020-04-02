More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continued to drain the US labor market, federal officials said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted number of first jobless claims reported by the United States Department of Labor has surpassed the previous revised record total of 3.3 million the previous week – another signal that the pandemic will soar unemployment.

The figure exceeded experts’ expectations for a further increase in unemployment claims in the last full week of March, as states imposed strict rules to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has led many companies to shut down and fire workers. Economists polled by Reuters predicted 3.5 million claims, although banking giant Goldman Sachs expected 6 million.

On Friday, the latest gloomy number came before the federal government’s monthly job report. Experts say the closely watched report will minimize the full impact of the crisis as it only covers the first half of March, before the worst job losses linked to the virus.

More than 80% of Americans live under foreclosure measures that have shut down economic activity in large swaths of the country, raising fears of a deep recession. The resulting spike in unemployment claims overwhelmed state unemployment offices, whose broken websites and blocked phone lines prevented some workers from claiming benefits.

Some experts say recent claims figures suggest the country’s unemployment rate will more than quadruple due to the pandemic. The real rate probably exploded to 17% in March, against a minimum of 3.5% in 50 years that the federal authorities announced for February, according to a projection of William M. Rodgers III, the former chief economist of the Department work.

“We anticipate the largest month-long rise in unemployment in history, underscoring the critical importance of extending support to working families and those who have recently lost their jobs,” wrote Rodgers. and Andrew Stettner. in their report for the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

Congress and President Trump tried to stifle economic bleeding with a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package that expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits and increased payments by $ 600 a week. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Nancy Pelosi, expressed her support for another stimulus bill, but it is not certain that the Republicans will join the campaign.

With post wires