The situation is so bad that the governors have started to apologize to frustrated people who cannot file a claim and have to wait longer for their money.

“Unemployment benefits are extremely essential to supporting workers who are trying to make ends meet and stay connected to the job market,” said Kali Grant, senior policy analyst at the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality.

Here’s how unemployment benefits work:

Rules vary by state, but employees must generally have lost their jobs without fault on their part, a minimum of previous income from a recent job, be ready to immediately take up new positions and actively seek work. States can now waive the latter two requirements as hundreds of millions of Americans remain at home, and many states have closed non-core businesses

The person who is eligible for unemployment benefits also varies by state. Not all part-time workers are eligible. And independent contractors and the self-employed generally don’t either, although Congress has created an unemployment pandemic assistance program that temporarily covers them.

The amount you receive will depend on your recent income and the state you live in, said Chad Stone, chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Benefits range from about $ 200 to $ 550 a week, on average, depending on the state, and typically replace about 40% of his salary. But Congress has just given these weekly checks a boost. (See more below.)

It will likely take longer to file and have your initial application approved due to the application overwrite , but once done, your first payment usually arrives in your bank account in two or three weeks by direct deposit. You will no longer have to wait a week for benefits to begin, thanks to Congress.

If you are found to be ineligible, you can appeal, although this process is also likely to take longer these days.

Here’s what Congress has just changed:

In its recent stimulus package, Congress made several unprecedented changes to the unemployment insurance program.

Unemployed workers will soon receive an additional $ 600 a week in addition to their benefits, for up to four months. This will significantly increase people’s payments.

Legislators have also added up to 13 weeks of extended benefits, in addition to public programs, which range from 12 to 28 weeks.

In addition, the new pandemic unemployment assistance program expands eligibility to those who are unemployed, partially unemployed or unable to work because of the virus and who are not eligible for traditional benefits. This also includes independent contractors, the self-employed and workers in the concert economy. The benefits of the pandemic program reflect what is available in its state.

Congress has also allowed states to relax some of the rules to facilitate approval of requests.

The extended benefits and pandemic program ends on December 31.

Here’s what happens when reporters try to apply:

However, being able to file a claim is another matter. It’s not pretty out there – Americans have turned to social media to lambast their unemployment agencies for broken websites, error messages, endless wait times and busy signals.

Nils Warren has been trying to file an initial claim on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities website for the past two days, but cannot get past the initial steps. The online system does not allow the sound engineer to reset his PIN code and he cannot reach anyone on the hotline. On Wednesday, the automated telephone system told him that he would receive a call back within two hours. After more than six hours, the phone rang – but quickly disconnected.

“It’s all around,” he said of the agency’s website. “Either it kicks you off or you get an error message. It’s like Groundhog Day but worse.”

The ministry, which recently shut down the system for maintenance several times, apologized on Twitter Wednesday for the difficulty the Floridians had in submitting their requests.

Warren, who saw all his jobs for convention centers, meetings and sporting events disappear in mid-March, hopes that unemployment benefits will help cover his utilities, his errands and his mortgage bills so as not to have to drain their savings. It does not expect to be booked again until the summer.

Meanwhile, the Texas online system is so overloaded that the State Labor Commission recommends that people file in the middle of the night or very early in the morning. The agency’s website notes that usage is lower between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted on Tuesday that the state system was not meeting demand.

“I apologize for the pain. It must be maddening to deal with,” he said at a press conference.

Last week, the State Department of Labor received more than 8.2 million calls, up from 50,000 in a typical week. Its online filing system recorded 3.4 million visits, compared to 350,000 normally.

The agency has dedicated 700 people to the unemployment insurance hotline and trains hundreds of others. It has extended call center hours, added 20 additional servers to increase the capacity of its website, and is handling requests on Sunday.

The state also requires people to file on certain days, based on the first letter of their last name.

Yet even late at night, the agency’s page warns that it can take more than an hour to apply.

“The site is so flooded that it keeps crashing because you have literally hundreds of thousands of people trying to access the site at any time,” Cuomo said.

“It adds to people’s stress,” he said. “You are unemployed, you are trying to access a damn website. You cannot access the website.”