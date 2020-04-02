Companies continue to fire and fire workers amid the coronavirus epidemic.
6.6 million American workers filed their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28 – a new historic record.
It was much more than economists had expected, and more than 3,000% of pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment demands at this level suggest a severe decline in the labor market that almost no living American has ever seen in his lifetime.
The claims were stolen in the 200,000 lows each week preceding the coronavirus outbreak.
This “tectonic change” in the US labor market “implied a minimum real-time unemployment rate of 10.1%,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
As businesses continue to shut down and fire workers to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the population, more and more workers will need government help to make ends meet.
The March report will be more discreet because the investigation it is based on ends in the middle of the month – which was before millions of Americans first filed unemployment benefits.
– This is a developing story. It will be updated.
