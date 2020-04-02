Companies continue to fire and fire workers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

6.6 million American workers filed their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28 – a new historic record.

It was much more than economists had expected, and more than 3,000% of pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment demands at this level suggest a severe decline in the labor market that almost no living American has ever seen in his lifetime.

The claims were stolen in the 200,000 lows each week preceding the coronavirus outbreak. This “tectonic change” in the US labor market “implied a minimum real-time unemployment rate of 10.1%,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. As businesses continue to shut down and fire workers to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the population, more and more workers will need government help to make ends meet. Brusuelas said he believes the Trump administration should work on a next-phase budget aid program to “target plugging holes in state and local budgets in addition to purchases State and municipal debt by the Federal Reserve. ” The government adopted the CARES law to fight the effects of the coronavirus epidemic last week. The March Jobs Report, due 8:30 am ET Friday, is shouldn’t seem as terrible . The consensus estimate of Refinitiv forecasts a loss of 100,000 jobs, the unemployment rate reaching 3.8%, against its historic low of 3.5%. The March report will be more discreet because the investigation it is based on ends in the middle of the month – which was before millions of Americans first filed unemployment benefits. – This is a developing story. It will be updated.

