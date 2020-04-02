Most countries are far behind in achieving the national commitments they made under the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, the first global pact of countries to fight climate change. The Glasgow conference was designed to increase pressure on nations to reach these levels while simultaneously setting more ambitious goals.

“All members recognized the need to postpone the two events in the light of COVID-19 and welcomed the decision to set a date for [the June talks in Bonn, Germany] ensuring that momentum on global climate action is maintained and that a place can be made secure, “said the internal note to the UN climate bureau decision.

The note added that the UN and the British government “have agreed to work closely with members of the COP Bureau over the next few weeks to identify an appropriate date for COP26”.

The Bonn meeting will be moved from June to 4-13 October. The UN “will examine the feasibility of this date no later than August 4,” the note said.

As the coronavirus shook countries around the world, it became clear that governments would be too busy to focus on climate goals in the immediate context of public health and economic concerns.

Laurence Tubiana, the architect of the Paris agreement, described the postponement as “the right thing to do” and suggested that countries take climate results into account in their economic recovery plans.

“The UK Presidency and all governments should use this time to design resilient recovery and transition plans which take account of climate, biodiversity, development and social justice in an integrated manner,” she said. in a press release. “This crisis has shown that international cooperation and solidarity are essential to protect well-being and peace in the world.”