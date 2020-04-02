EL PASO, Texas – A doctor and anesthetist at the University Medical Center is expected to return to work after being suspended for wearing an N95 respirator in a hospital hallway.

Dr. Henrik Nikicicz told ABC-7 that he had put on the mask when he saw a group of people moving towards him in order to protect themselves, since he suffers from asthma and hypertension.

“Since I know that in El Paso the virus was already there, the virus is in the community, I took steps to protect myself from the Covid-19 infection,” said Dr. Nikicicz in an interview with ABC. -7.

Several days after the incident, Dr. Nikicicz said he was told that his work was in danger due to a policy prohibiting the use of protective masks in public spaces – a claim disputed by the UMC.

Dr. Nikicicz was removed from his work schedule, which suspended him without pay. But the New york times reports that Dr. Nikicicz was put back on schedule after contacting UMC for comments.

A UMC spokesperson admitted to ABC-7 on Tuesday that Dr. Nikicicz had been removed from the calendar, but said it was only for one day. The spokesperson said the action was taken by Somnia Anesthesia – a company with which the hospital has contracted to supply anesthesiologists, including Dr. Nikicicz.

“The anesthesiologist was repeatedly told by his supervisor not to wear the N95 surgical mask when he was not in the operating room or when he was not treating patients with infectious diseases. N95 in common areas, general corridors, etc. ” The spokesman said, adding that he could not comment further since it was a matter of personnel.

the Times reported Dr Nikicicz is one of many frightened doctors across the country who were punished on Tuesday for challenging local hospitals over protective equipment rules.

Dr. Nikicicz told ABC-7 that he will now be allowed to wear a surgical mask around the hospital when he returns to work next week.

The spokesman for the UMC said that the hospital allows the wearing of simple surgical masks, not the N95, because it is trying to keep them – like many hospitals – because of the coronavirus epidemic.