A British family of six has become a sensation in line with their self-isolation interpretation of the Coronavirus from the song of Les Misérables “One Day More”. The Marsh family of Kent, England, reworked the song to record the frustrations they felt when they were trapped at home during the three-week national lock in the UK, which is only half and can be extended.

The video has been viewed 7.5 million times on Facebook. Dad, Dr. Ben Marsh, told CBS News that it was originally downloaded for family and friends, but was quickly shared around the world. The family was taken aback when the clip went viral, as March said they had “absolutely no idea it was about catching fire” and they were “overwhelmed by the response”.

This is the last one we’re going to do on a lock theme, but it seemed very appropriate. And it might be just in time to cheer up a few friends and family who have had – or are about to have – birthdays on their own. I decided to include a bit of the intro so you can see what kind of madness Danielle Marsh and I would be dealing with, if we didn’t take care of the music … I hope everyone goes good. posted by Ben marsh Sunday March 29, 2020

Mom Danielle sings about the difficulties of getting a delivery slot from online shopping in a grocery store. Thomas, 12, and Ella, 10, sing about the disappearance of their grandparents: “They are miles away. They can’t work on Skype! We are heartbroken.” Tess, 8, sings of the difficulty of sharing devices with her brothers and sister.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



At the start of the video, as the performance is about to begin, a little quarrel between siblings breaks out between Thomas, 12, and Tess, 8, about making too much noise and embarrassing each other. throughout the day – the constant company tension is clear to see.

The Marshes never intended to track their performance with others on the subject of locking, but since the video was so popular, Marsh told CBS News that they had been, “persuaded that music, kids, and sharing pictures at home can get us moving and offer a little bit of relief from scary times. “

The family has received many positive messages from people around the world, with some 62,000 comments on their Facebook video. Many come from front-line health workers and even people in hospitals who say this has encouraged them.

Marsh said knowing that the video made others smile was the best contribution his family could make to the world right now.