A Congressional source told CNN on Wednesday that they had been informed late Friday evening that the coronavirus task force – chaired by Vice President Mike Pence – was stopping overseas shipments of medical supplies and requesting rather than supplies being distributed in the United States. .
Asked about the freeze on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said there was “no truth” to them. However, a few minutes later, he noted that “everything we have, everything we are committed to, we are committed to”, but added that “we also need a lot for ourselves”.
“Obviously, we are not going to ship too much,” he said during a briefing at the White House.
Despite the decision to freeze overseas medical supplies, the State Department and USAID publicly praised America’s generosity amid the global pandemic.
“In early February – it seems like a long time ago – in early February, we transported nearly 18 tonnes of medical supplies provided by Samaritan’s Purse, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others in Wuhan, “State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday, an apparent response to criticism of the aid shipment.
“In America, we provide aid because we are a generous and noble people,” he said.
Last week, the State Department announced $ 274 million in health and humanitarian aid in response to the pandemic. However, a senior State Department official admitted last week that they did not offer personal protective equipment as part of this assistance.
