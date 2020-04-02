A Congressional source told CNN on Wednesday that they had been informed late Friday evening that the coronavirus task force – chaired by Vice President Mike Pence – was stopping overseas shipments of medical supplies and requesting rather than supplies being distributed in the United States. .

Asked about the freeze on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said there was “no truth” to them. However, a few minutes later, he noted that “everything we have, everything we are committed to, we are committed to”, but added that “we also need a lot for ourselves”.

“Obviously, we are not going to ship too much,” he said during a briefing at the White House.

Politico was the first to report on the freeze. CNN has contacted the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development for comment.