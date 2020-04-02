While the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus approaches 900,000 worldwide, a country in Central Asia claims to have no single positive diagnosis. And while Turkmenistan has would have Attacked and tortured whistleblowers for years, police apparently now arrest anyone who even says the word “coronavirus” in public.

The notoriously secret Turkmen The government, led by president and “protective father” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow since 2007, is coping with the pandemic by essentially claiming that it does not exist, according to the non-profit organization. Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

the Chronicles of Turkmenistan, which RSF calls “one of the few independent sources of information, the site of which is blocked in the country”, declared that the word is no longer found in health brochures given to schools, hospitals and places of work. Heavily restricted state media avoid reporting on the virus, denying citizens access to information about pandemic.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov



Quoting journalists in the capital, Ashgabat, for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, RSF said anyone in the country could be arrested by police for wearing a face mask or talking about coronavirus in, say, a bus stop or a supermarket.

Turkmenistan is ranked last in RSF World Press Freedom Index – behind North Korea. The country frequently punishes those who denounce the government, arresting and torturing journalists, said RSF.

“The Turkmen authorities have respected their reputation by adopting this extreme method to eradicate all information on the coronavirus,” said Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia office of RSF. “This denial of information not only endangers the most threatened Turkmen citizens, but also strengthens the authoritarianism imposed by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov. We urge the international community to react and reprimand it for its systematic violations of human rights. ‘man.”

Turkmenistan continues to claim that it has no cases of the virus, which has been confirmed in almost every other country on the planet. With a population of just under 6 million, Turkmenistan borders directly I ran – one of the world’s hotspots with more than 47,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Although it banned the word coronavirus, the government of Turkmenistan has reportedly implemented social distancing directives, including the closure of restaurants, gymnasiums and sporting events, and the extension of school holidays by two weeks. The country closed its borders to travelers in early February, taking aggressive measures at the start of the pandemic and stopping the movement of freight traffic on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

According to Turkmenistan Chronicles, public spaces such as banks and train stations are constantly disinfected, and some organize temperature controls and distribute hand sanitizer.

Berdimuhamedow also met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, last week, and according to the Uzbek government, the virus has been discussed.

“The real aspects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including the priority measures taken in the countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections,” said the Uzbek government in a statement. Press release. “The work of the departments and organizations concerned in matters of practical mutual assistance and monitoring of the development of the epidemiological situation, in particular in the border areas, was noted with satisfaction.”

But on the Turkmenistan government website, there is no mention of COVID-19 in its Press release for the phone call. The home page of the government site also does not contain any content related to the virus.