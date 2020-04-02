Tua Tagovailoa heard many questions about the health of his surgically repaired hip before the 2020 NFL draft, but the Alabama star’s former quarterback made it clear he was ready to return to the field of football.

Perhaps in order to stem some of the speeches that it might not be one of the best two quarters chosen on April 23, Tagovailoa told NFL Network On Wednesday, he is fully recovered and ready to face the operation that took place in November and ended what turned out to be his last college football season.

“I feel 100%,” said Tagovailoa. “I feel like if there was a match today, I would be able to go out and play the same way as in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100%. “

Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be selected by the Bengals with the first choice, while Justin Herbert of Oregon may also be selected in the first five selections. Some false experts have declared that Tagovailoa will be chosen at No. 3 by Lions or by dolphins at No. 5.

The Tagovailoa title appeared to take a hit on Tuesday, when NFL analyst Matt Miller said that “several teams” now prefer Justin Herbert to Tagovailoa “due to injuries and the unknown”.

Tagovailoa shrugged a day later.

“I have no control over the circumstances or the situation,” said Tagovailoa. “If I were in good health, if I was not, I would have no control. So the best thing I can do is keep working. Whichever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful. “

Tagovailoa was likely on the verge of becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist, possibly securing first choice in the NFL draft before the 22-year-old suffered a late season injury against Mississippi State on 16 November. The armed quarterback threw for 2,840 yards in his junior season with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games.

NFL teams still concerned that Tagovailoa is not at full power, and have been unable to visit the quarterback due to quarantine conditions imposed by the league due to the coronavirus pandemic .

Tagovailoa tries to address these concerns in several ways.

Quarterback agent Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment said earlier in the week that Tagovailoa had been allowed by doctors to return without restrictions. Excerpts from Tagoivailoa’s workouts have been broadcast on social media and he is currently mentored by former Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer.

Tagovailoa said he had organized virtual meetings with teams he had not disclosed.