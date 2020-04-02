What is clear in the past two months is that the President and his team have had a sophisticated political strategy to deal with the rapidly spreading pandemic.

The President’s strategy was that if the United States could avoid the pandemic, despite all the calls to action, he would be seen as the wise leader who did not overreact and did not kill our economy. In an ironic twist, he co-opted former President Barack Obama’s mantra of hope as a strategy. But I believe Trump had a back-up plan in case the deadly virus hit us hard and he had a political plan ready to go.

When the virus broke out here, the President justified his earlier comments as try to keep the Americans calm. He also began to shift the blame in many different directions. One of his first targets was the Obama administration, which he claims left him with an obsolete system unfit for a 2020 pandemic.

The critic ignored the fact that Trump had already been in power for three years and had done nothing to address the alleged flaws.

The blame game continued and moved to China. The President renamed Covid-19 on “Chinese virus” and the Secretary of State held diplomatic communications to the G-7 and the United Nations because other countries did not want to join in the name of the racist bait of the “Wuhan virus.”

The President finally backtrack ; I suspect in part because he realized that Asian Americans in the swing states voted, and this strategy was politically counterproductive.

On Tuesday, the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, had another theory on the slow response: the indictment distracted everyone from the virus , who echoed Trump accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week of being distracted by the impeachment.

All of this is contradicted by the fact that the President, who obtained his first briefing on risk for the United States in January, according to the Washington Post, found a lot of time to to play golf between this briefing and the calls for social distancing.

The important and lasting blame game affected the governors, not just any. The president has directed his criticism at the governors of the big blue states, most of whom he is unlikely to win in the 2020 elections. So far, much of the intense epidemics of the virus have occurred in blue states, which have a much higher population density.

But the president made it appear that the main responsibility for any response to the pandemic lay with the governors, and he learned early on to ignore or reject their cries for help. He personally criticized them for their lack of preparation. Monday, during a conference call, Trump told Montana Governor Steve Bullock that despite huge evidence, he hadn’t heard of any problems with the test regime.

Blaming the blue state governors also has a phase two. As the virus spreads in the less densely populated states that are mostly red, the president is about to blame the governors of the blue state for not doing enough to stop the virus from spreading. Thus, divert the blame for the lack of a national response and set up an important topic of discussion for the fall.

His most insidious blame tactics came on the weekends when he implicit that New York City’s frontline workers – doctors, nurses and hospital workers – who put all their lives on the line, could be guilty of stealing desperately needed respirators and inflating the need for ventilators to that they can hoard them. he publicly called on health care workers for their need for hundreds of thousands of masks when tens of thousands in the past were enough. He conveniently left out that we are in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

And the president had also prepared an offensive strategy. The daily briefings, which last almost 90 minutes, were designed to show a president in charge and a beneficial leader giving his people everything they wanted and needed. Trump has boasted of numerous figures on the number of tests, protective equipment and ventilators produced each day, each time missing the context that these figures were just a drop in the bucket for global need – at both now and as the virus spreads.

The president also took advantage of the presence of business leaders to highlight what the administration was doing with the private sector. The reality, however, is that many of the things he promised would come to fruition quickly, just not – like a national Google website, and nationwide testing in Target, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS parking lots.

And every day, he produced public health officials who seemed forced to publicly praise the president in exchange for any chance of influencing him in private. Above all, it flooded the press with so much misinformation that the public could not follow. By the time the press had caught up on a grand anomaly, he was on several others.

And with Trump approval until modestly, information sessions could have the desired effect.

Attacking the press during briefings is also a critical element. It undermines both the legitimacy of an accurate press report and plays with the disregard of its basis for the press in general.

His last movement is the age-old practice of moving goal posts. After spending months saying it wouldn’t be a problem in the United States, the President is now taking a different test. This weekend he said that if he had done nothing as many have suggested, more than 2 million people are believed to have died.

But because it does something, he says, that number will be closer to 100,000-240,000.

Of course, this does not take into account the impact of what was done between January and February.

Obviously, the President is concerned about how the pandemic will affect his chances of re-election. After all, November is only seven months away. His hope, now described as an “aspiration” last week to open the country at Easter, may have been motivated by polls showing great anxiety about the economy.

The president’s descent can be attributed in large part to what the polls told him.

All this confirms that if the president was slow to react to the pandemic, he always worked on a political level which had his re-election as top priority.

In January and February, his administration saw no political advantage to emerge from this situation. In late March, as the number of cases increased, that changed. But judging by his actions, it is always politics and re-election that largely determine his response.