But they must also recognize that the pandemic is seriously damaging the nation’s influence and image abroad. Countries around the world continue to rely on the United States for global leadership. With regard to Covid-19, however, Washington was reported missing, inflicting self-inflicted injury on the United States.

The absence of American leadership has had a particular impact on relations with the United States’ traditional allies in Europe. Transatlantic relations have been tense since Trump took office. Trump’s support for Britain’s exit from the European Union, his disparaging attitude towards NATO allies and the principle of collective defense , his protectionist trade policies – these and other aspects of “America first” have left Europeans unhappy and unhappy with the United States.

Then came Covid-19. After weeks of minimizing the virus, Trump, in early March, finally became alarmed as the spread of the disease led to a plunge in the United States. stock Exchange. On March 11, Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions from most European countries – without warning his European counterparts in advance. The European Union co-chairs have published answer who has not hidden their spice: “The Coronavirus is a global crisis, which is not limited to any continent and which requires cooperation rather than unilateral action. The European Union disapproves of the fact that the American decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation. “

When the dangerous potential of the virus became apparent in January, Trump should have immediately led an international effort to procure, allocate and distribute the necessary medical equipment, to generate and share best practices in testing and isolation, and to advance the preparation of lower incomes in communities and countries that may be particularly affected.

Instead, it was not until March 16 – months too late – that Trump participated in a video conference to discuss the pandemic with G7 leaders, a grouping of the world’s major democracies. The following week, G7 foreign ministers were unable to muster the solidarity necessary to issue a joint statement – apparently because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on inserting the term “Wuhan virus” into the press release rather than using the standard “coronavirus” or “Covid- Terminology 19”. The United States government, in the midst of an unprecedented global health emergency, broke away from its main allies with the sole aim of reaching China.

Pompeo may be so eager to score points against Beijing precisely because China has so far got the upper hand when it comes to public perceptions of international efforts to manage the pandemic – especially in Europe. Covid-19 certainly hit Beijing with a major image problem. Wuhan was zero for the virus, and the Chinese government first suppressed information on its spread and severity.

But Beijing has already managed to offer a different face.

The same week that Trump announced travel restrictions to Europeans, the Chinese sent a map of medical supplies in Italy. Thousands of Chinese masks, respirators and test kits have arrived across Europe, in some cases accompanied by Chinese doctors. Such assistance may be part of a Chinese charm offensive, but the bottom line is that China is preparing for Europe at a time when the United States is nowhere to be found. “We are not alone, there are people in the world who want to help Italy”, Note Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in response to the arrival of Chinese aid.

China’s medical assistance to Europe builds on Beijing’s continued efforts to woo the continent through its Belt and road initiative, which implies massive Chinese investments in infrastructure and the construction of new trade links which extend over Eurasia. China already has financial stakes in more than a dozen European ports , including the main gateways in Greece and Italy. The attraction of closer ties to Asian markets is driving Europeans east.

The Chinese are waiting for europe with open arms at the same time as the United States distances Europeans from the close partnership with America that has served both sides of the Atlantic so well since the 1940s. Trump’s clumsy response to the pandemic only accelerate this trend.

The geopolitical realignment of Europe is still in its infancy and a definitive break with the United States is by no means predetermined. Europeans still view the United States, not China, as their partner of choice. Indeed, they are Hoping and praying that Trump be president for a term and that whoever comes next will take on the mantle of international leadership and teamwork.

The outcome of the November elections may well determine the fate of the transatlantic partnership. Even when faced with a serious emergency at home, Americans must keep in mind that they need friends abroad. Otherwise, when this pandemic subsides and the Americans rejoice at the end of social estrangement, they will nonetheless find the United States a very lonely country in the world.