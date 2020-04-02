WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering a plan to stop domestic flights to coronavirus hotspots in the United States as the country struggles to contain a pandemic that is expected to kill at least 100,000 people.

“We are certainly looking into it, but once you have done that, you are really limiting an industry that is desperately needed,” Trump said at a White House press conference.

Such a plan could theoretically interrupt traffic at New York, New Orleans and Detroit airports, which were hit hard, and spread to the country’s main hubs as infections spread.

“I look at the hot spots. I’m watching where the flights are going to the hot spots, “said Trump. “But closing each flight on each airline is a very, very, very difficult decision. But we think of hot spots, when you go from place to place, both of them hot.”

Domestic travel has already been sharply reduced due to the drop in demand. Billions of dollars to support the airline industry were included in a $ 2.2 trillion bailout package signed by Trump last Friday.

Trump continued to voice opposition to the imposition of a national arrest, a result that some across the country have called for saving lives. Trump said flexibility was necessary because some states had low infection rates.

Trump and the doctors who advised him said on Tuesday that between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States were at risk of dying from the virus in the coming weeks, even though Americans followed strict housekeeping guidelines for April.

Faced with the prospect that Americans may need treatment for the virus but without health insurance, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are looking into the matter.

Trump has said he will meet with key executives from U.S. oil companies on Friday. A drop in gas prices, caused by a global glut and a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia that prompted the Saudis to increase production, put pressure on the oil companies.

Trump has sought to reduce the number of migrants from Latin America, but said Wednesday that he recognizes that the United States needs migrant workers traditionally allowed to enter the country to work on farms.

“I promised the farmers they will keep coming,” he said.