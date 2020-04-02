With the economy in free fall, the focus is on speed, but also fears that the government will not be able to meet the demand of struggling Americans as it tries to set up its programs while protecting themselves from fraud.

“It’s a national consequence of passing a $ 2 trillion bill in two weeks,” someone familiar with the implementation told CNN to speak freely about what she is hearing. “I don’t know if we still know all of the implementation issues.”

The bureaucratic challenges are enormous. New programs must be put in place, people must be hired, and new rules are needed to govern the distribution of hundreds of billions of new loans. This bureaucratic burden will weigh particularly heavily on a single agency, the Small Business Administration, which managed $ 28 billion in loans in 2019 and which is suddenly responsible for distributing more than 10 times this amount with $ 350 billion allocated for new small business loans

To speed up loan processing, the new legislation allows lenders who were not previously licensed to work with SBA – but they will have to apply, which could also take time.

Small businesses affected by coronavirus will be able to apply for two types of loans. The first, economic disaster loans, existed before the stimulus, but was increased by $ 10 billion.

The larger elevator will implement the new paycheck protection program, which small business owners can start applying for on Friday. But, although the Treasury Department has issued guidelines on how the program will work, the question arises whether SBA and lenders across the country will be able to process such a large volume of applicants in just a few days. .

And, there are questions about what happens if the demand for loans exceeds the available money.

Administration officials said on Friday and beyond that “there may be millions of applications” and acknowledged that there was a risk of problems, especially given the large number of applicants would present apply online given home stay orders across the country.

“This is an unprecedented program,” said an administration official. “We don’t know until people actually start applying for the program, but we make sure the system has the capacity to process all of the loans received on Friday.”

Exploiting the private sector

A source close to SBA implementation told CNN that the stimulus bill included $ 500 million for administrative costs related to the massive loan increase, and that SBA had already hired Microsoft and Amazon to help the agency implement the expansion.

“They are developing a simple and streamlined standard application and, among all partners, around 3,000 people support this private sector initiative,” said the source.

The SBA has also contracted with Rocket Mortgage to help them process loans in the event of an economic disaster.

But, over the weekend, an assistant familiar with the program said he heard concerns from small business owners requesting the online disaster loan program that the portal had slowed down. Disaster loans are managed directly by the SBA. According to Aides, as of Friday, most small business owners will apply for paycheck protection program loans directly through their lenders, not through the SBA website, which could help consolidate problems with business owners experiencing delays directly.

Even with this help, it is still unclear whether the SBA will be able to manage a program that is more than 10 times the size of the annual loans it disburses.

Councilors on Capitol Hill say that Senator Marco Rubio, chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, and Representative Nydia M. Velázquez, Chair of the House Small Business Committee, have been in regular contact with the administrator of the SBA, Jovita Carranza. Rubio also had several conversations with the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, who helps oversee the program.

Other agencies may feel pressure

Problems could also arise in obtaining direct payments as part of the stimulus package for people earning less than $ 100,000 a year. Helpers familiar with the process tell CNN that the IRS informed lawmakers last week that about 150 million taxpayers would be eligible for payments. Among these, the IRS said that about 70 million people have filed information on direct deposit. But, for about 80 million Americans, the IRS only had postal addresses.

On Wednesday, 41 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter expressing concern over “contradictory” directives from the IRS and the Treasury on whether social security recipients who fail to file a return for income can get the controls described in the stimulus legislation.

“This filing requirement (IRS) would place a significant burden on retirees and people with disabilities,” wrote the senators.

Wednesday evening, the Department of the Treasury said that recipients of social security can get their stimulus checks without having to file a tax return.

However, assistants familiar with the situation tell CNN that the Treasury is confident they can get information on direct deposits from their checks within three weeks, but for the 80 million other people, the delay could be extend over months.

“The Bureau of Fiscal Service estimates it can cut 20 million checks a month,” a familiar source told CNN.

This means that it could take up to four months for some Americans to get their money. Checks could take even longer to reach people for whom the IRS does not have tax information.

Helpers said that a floating idea is to see if the IRS can create a web portal where individuals could authenticate and download their direct deposit information. But, there are still obstacles to ensuring that the program is protected from fraud and to ensuring that the program is accessible and easy enough for people trapped at home.

Next Steps Divide Congress

Even though the federal government is trying to determine how to manage the recently adopted measures, President Nancy Pelosi is intensifying her attention on a fourth recovery package that she plans to move soon after returning from the House – currently scheduled for April 20.

Pelosi has already described a series of measures – from major investments in infrastructure and broadband to funding state and local governments and strengthening email voting programs – that she wants to advance in a few weeks.

Pelosi said there was no reason to wait to draft the bill amidst the deteriorating economic situation.

“So rather than delaying thinking, why don’t we work together?” she said on CNN on Wednesday.

But the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he did not agree with Pelosi’s plans to move a fourth package soon.

“The Department of the Treasury has a huge and complicated problem in quickly withdrawing all this money,” McConnell told Fox News radio. “And the speaker is already talking about phase four. Well, we may need phase four, but we’re not yet completely in phase three.”