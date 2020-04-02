The Trump administration is facing an impending deadline to determine whether it will continue to detain illegal immigrants in migrant detention centers amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, a federal judge ordered the Department of Health and Social Services (HHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release illegal migrant minors into their custody or explain why they should stay detained during the virus epidemic.

The judge also warned that ICE officials will have one week to show the court that three specific family detention centers provide adequate hygiene conditions for the migrants housed there.

The judge described the conditions in these centers as “hotbeds of contagion”.

The two agencies have a deadline of April 10 to respond to the judge’s request. If the agencies fail to do so, the judge said she would order the release of approximately 3,400 minors to family members in the United States or to foster families.

The court ruling comes as the Trump administration faces calls from Democrats and immigrant activists to release migrant migrants.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Began advocating for the release of all non-violent ICE detainees last week to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We must release ICE detainees, people released on bail and anyone who qualifies for professional release”, the member “Squad” tweeted last Tuesday.

The Minnesota progressive added that the United States needs “a moratorium on the incarceration of people at low risk for others”, as well as an “increase in medical personnel in prison and in prison” because the virus is causing a national crisis and an economic disaster.

Omar too wrote a letter to the leadership of the House calling for the protection of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers to be included in any future legislation on coronaviruses.

“We are asking for an additional $ 350 million in Migration and Refugee Assistance (ARM) funds for the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) in the State Department, as well as $ 462 million additional Refugee and Migrant Assistance Fund (REA) for the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) within the Dep’t of Health and Human Services (HHS) for resettlement services, “wrote Omar.

The ICE also announced in mid-March that it would cut back on the aggressive operations it launched under President Donald Trump as the country faced the epidemic.