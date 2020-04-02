Eduardo Moreno, 44, told law enforcement investigators that he “distrusts” the vessel and believes that it “has another purpose related to COVID-19 or to a takeover by the government, “the justice ministry said in a statement, citing the affidavit.
Moreno has been charged with one count of train demolition accident, said the Justice Department.
The federal public defender’s office in Los Angeles, which represents Moreno, declined to comment on the case.
According to the Department of Justice, Moreno, a train engineer at the port of Los Angeles, crashed the train at the end of the tracks, crossing barriers before coming to a stop more than 250 meters from the ship. No one was injured, the statement said, and the ship was not damaged.
The accident was reported by a California Highway Patrol officer, who arrested Moreno while trying to flee, the statement added.
According to the affidavit obtained by CNN, Moreno confessed to having run over the train in interviews with Los Angeles Port police and the FBI.
Moreno said he derailed the train because it would get media attention, according to the affidavit, and he hoped to “wake people up.”
The affidavit also contained detailed videos taken from inside the train. In one, Moreno sets off a flare inside the train, the affidavit said. He then “put the train at full speed and held his hand towards the camera with his middle finger raised”.
“I don’t know. Sometimes you just get a little hit and the man was exciting exciting … I just got it and I was hired,” Moreno told police, according to the affidavit. “I just went for it, I had a chance.”
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/us/train-derailed-mercy-coronavirus-trnd/index.html