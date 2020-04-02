Eduardo Moreno, 44, told law enforcement investigators that he “distrusts” the vessel and believes that it “has another purpose related to COVID-19 or to a takeover by the government, “the justice ministry said in a statement, citing the affidavit.

Moreno has been charged with one count of train demolition accident, said the Justice Department.

The federal public defender’s office in Los Angeles, which represents Moreno, declined to comment on the case.

According to the Department of Justice, Moreno, a train engineer at the port of Los Angeles, crashed the train at the end of the tracks, crossing barriers before coming to a stop more than 250 meters from the ship. No one was injured, the statement said, and the ship was not damaged.