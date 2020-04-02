Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey is in hospice care after being diagnosed with coronavirus, relatives said.

Dempsey, who once held the NFL record for scoring 63 goals when he played with the Saints, began receiving palliative care on Wednesday after contracting the virus last month during a center-wide epidemic. life for the elderly where he lives in New Orleans, his daughter. told NOLA.com.

Dempsey, 73, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He then began taking medication at the Lambeth House Senior Living Center which reduced his fever early Tuesday, but oxygen levels from the 11-year-old NFL veterinarian began to drop Wednesday morning, along with a decreased appetite, said her daughter.

“We thought we were out of the woods with a fever,” Ashley Dempsey told NOLA.com. “It was wishful thinking.”

Dempsey, who was previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand. He relied on video conversations to communicate with loved ones while in the senior center where more than 50 residents were infected with COVID-19 – and at least 13 people died, reports NOLA. com.

Ashley Dempsey announced on Monday that her father had contracted the virus, but said her symptoms were relatively mild, with Tylenol managing her fever, she added.

“Her appetite was good,” she said. told NOLA.com. “He is fine.”

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL, starting in New Orleans before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.

His field record of 63 years, an NFL record at the time, in 1970, when the time allowed to lift New Orleans over the Detroit Lions, was the longest kick in history of the league until Matt Prater of Denver won a meter in December 2013.