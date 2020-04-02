That’s what millionaire friends are for.

Newly signed Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady moves his family to the 30,000 square foot Derek Jeter complex on the Davis Islands in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Thursday.

The luxurious complex, nicknamed St. Jetersburg, includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a waterfront pool.

Jeter, the great Yankees and now co-owner of the Miami Marlins, also has links to alma mater de Brady, University of Michigan. Jeter has won five World Series rings with the Yankees, while Brady has six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

Last month, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers valued at $ 50 million. He replaces former first round pick Jameis Winston.

Brady is said to have selected the Buccaneers rather than the Los Angeles Chargers to be closer to his 12-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan.

“A lot of [the reason for his choice] had to do with proximity to New York, “a source once told Page Six. “Jack lives in New York and [Brady] wants to be close to her son. “

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are the parents of Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. They recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.