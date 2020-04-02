Negotiations are underway to organize a show for two that would see Mickelson teaming up with Brady to take Woods and Manning, a source familiar with the negotiations, confirmed to CNN Sport.

Professional golf is on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Mickelson had hinted on social media that he was “working” on plans for a clash between the two great golfers.

The date and time of the match are still far from finalized, other details of the negotiations are clearer.

The event is jointly organized by the PGA Tour and WarnerMedia (the parent company of CNN) and should not be broadcast à la carte.

The framework of the match also remains to be confirmed, but there would be no spectators present and only a small television production team, all the people respecting the recommendations of social distancing recommended. CNN contacted the four athletes for comments. The PGA Tour declined to comment. LILY: Tom Brady officially signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LILY: Phil Mickelson ‘working on’ $ 9 million revenge with Tiger Woods Rematch If it were to go ahead, the charity event would be a revenge of the TV clash in 2018 between Woods and Mickelson. Nicknamed “The Match,” the pair met in a $ 9 million television-designed showdown that Mickelson won after 22 holes at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson also won $ 600,000 in charity betting because he was closest to the pin on three of the par 3. But he missed a putt birdie on the first hole and donated $ 200,000 to charity handpicked from Woods. Woods and Mickelson have 20 majors between them and were fierce rivals at the peak of their careers, but veteran golfers have become friendly in recent years. Likewise, Brady and retired Manning have enjoyed healthy rivalry during their respective careers. Brady recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his entire NFL career – 20 seasons – with the New England Patriots, winning six of the nine Super Bowls he achieved.

CNN’s Rob Hodgetts contributed to this report.

